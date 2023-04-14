X

Savannah Benedictine Military barely beats Douglasville Chapel Hill

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Savannah Benedictine Military edged Douglasville Chapel Hill 8-7 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Georgia girls lacrosse on April 13.

