Breaking: Here are the 2024 Atlanta Michelin Guide restaurant winners
High School Sports
High School Sports

Sandy Creek drops shocker; Peach County moves to No. 1

A football is shown before the game between Douglass and LaGrange in the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic at Kell High School, Wednesday, August 14, 2024, in Marietta, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

A football is shown before the game between Douglass and LaGrange in the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic at Kell High School, Wednesday, August 14, 2024, in Marietta, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By Seth Ellerbee
1 hour ago

It was a busy and tumultuous week in Class 3A; there’s no other way to put it.

Sandy Creek, the top-ranked team in the classification, lost to Mary Persons, an unranked team. A new top-ranked team, Peach County, emerged. And in a matchup of top-5 programs, then-No. 4 Jefferson handed then-No. 3 Cherokee Bluff its only loss of the season in a somewhat unexpected romp.

Peach County is ranked at the top of its classification for the first time in five seasons, and the Trojans can thank Mary Persons (2-7, 2-5) for the ascension. The unranked Bulldogs, which suffered several forfeits this season, welcomed and defeated top-ranked and previously undefeated Sandy Creek (8-1, 6-1) 37-29 in Forsyth.

While leading 34-21, Persons got a 26-yard field goal from Ryan Bankston with seven minutes left in the game to settle the matter.

In Jefferson’s 35-7 victory against Cherokee Bluff, the Dragons relied on an efficient performance from Gavin Markey to move to 4-0 in Region 8 play. Markey, a senior quarterback, was 4-of-9 for 75 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing 23 times for 206 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Dallas Russell had seven carries for 39 yards and a touchdown.

Three teams secured region titles in Week 11.

Peach County upended then-No. 7 Cairo 48-17 to win the Region 1 title in coach Marquis Westbrook’s second season. Last year, the Trojans finished 4-7 with a first-round exit in the playoffs.

Possibly underappreciated and unranked North Hall (7-2, 6-0) moved past Johnson-Gainesville 56-7 to capture the Region 6 championship, the program’s first since 2012 and fifth overall for a program that has been playing football since 1957.

Calhoun climbed from No. 8 to No. 7 after beating Heritage-Catoosa 38-0 to secure the Region 7 championship, marking Clay Stephenson’s second region title (2022) since taking over for legendary coach Hal Lamb, following Lamb’s retirement in 2018.

Class 3A top-10 results

1. (2) Peach County (8-1, 4-0) defeated then-No. 7 Cairo 48-17 to win the Region 1 title.

2. (4) Jefferson (7-2, 4-0) defeated then-No. 3 Cherokee Bluff 35-7 in a Region 8 game.

3. (5) Douglass (7-2, 5-0) defeated Mount Zion-Jonesboro 37-0 in a Region 5 game.

4. (3) Cherokee Bluff (8-1, 3-1) lost to then-No. 4 Jefferson 35-7 in a Region 8 game.

5. (1) Sandy Creek (8-1, 6-1) lost to unranked Mary Persons (2-7, 2-5) 37-29 in a Region 2 game.

6. (6) LaGrange (7-2, 6-1) did not play.

7. (8) Calhoun (6-3, 5-0) defeated Heritage-Catoosa (5-4, 3-2) 38-0 to win Region 7 title

8. (7) Cairo (6-3, 3-1) lost to then-No. 2 Peach County 48-17.

9. (9) Oconee County (5-4, 3-1) defeated Monroe Area 20-0 in a Region 8 game.

10. (10) Westover (8-1, 3-1) defeated Dougherty 35-0 in a Region 1 game.

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Is Peach County back on track? Cairo might provide that answer
Placeholder Image

Georgia high school football preview: 10 games to watch as region titles are up for grabs
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Upsets by Mary Persons, Kell among biggest surprises of Georgia high school football Week...
Placeholder Image

Jim Blackburn for the AJC

Georgia high school football rankings: Peach County moves to No. 1 in Class 3A
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Manchester, Early County claim region titles in Class A Division II1h ago
Burke County rolling down stretch
Bill Chappell, who led Dalton football to 16 region titles and a state championship, dies
Featured
Placeholder Image

Arvin Temkar/AJC

LIVE UPDATES
Trump blasts Nazi label, calls Harris ‘fascist’ at rally in Georgia Tech arena: Live...38m ago
Georgia funeral home director arrested after 18 decomposing bodies found
Graveyard flowers cover this massive art piece on the Beltline