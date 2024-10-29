Sandy Creek drops shocker; Peach County moves to No. 1

It was a busy and tumultuous week in Class 3A; there’s no other way to put it.

Sandy Creek, the top-ranked team in the classification, lost to Mary Persons, an unranked team. A new top-ranked team, Peach County, emerged. And in a matchup of top-5 programs, then-No. 4 Jefferson handed then-No. 3 Cherokee Bluff its only loss of the season in a somewhat unexpected romp.

Peach County is ranked at the top of its classification for the first time in five seasons, and the Trojans can thank Mary Persons (2-7, 2-5) for the ascension. The unranked Bulldogs, which suffered several forfeits this season, welcomed and defeated top-ranked and previously undefeated Sandy Creek (8-1, 6-1) 37-29 in Forsyth.