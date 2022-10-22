Roswell Fellowship Christian overpowers Lilburn Providence Christian in thorough fashion

Roswell Fellowship Christian left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Lilburn Providence Christian 42-10 on October 21 in Georgia football.
Roswell Fellowship Christian darted in front of Lilburn Providence Christian 21-10 to begin the second quarter.
The Paladins fought to a 35-10 halftime margin at the Storm’s expense.
Defense ruled the third quarter as Roswell Fellowship Christian and Lilburn Providence Christian were both scoreless.
The Paladins put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Storm 7-0 in the last stanza.
In recent action on October 7, Lilburn Providence Christian faced off against Athens and Roswell Fellowship Christian took on Commerce East Jackson on October 7 at Commerce East Jackson High School. For a full recap, click here.
