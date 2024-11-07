Returning champions, rising talent trek to GHSA cross country state championships in Carrollton Friday, Saturday

The boys defending champions are Harrison (7A), Marist (6A), Chattahoochee (5A), Westminster (4A), Oconee County (3A), Providence Christian (2A), Whitefield Academy (A-Division I) and Atlanta Classical (A-Division II).

On the girl’s side, the defending champions are Marietta (7A), Marist (6A), Decatur (5A), Pace Academy (4A), Wesleyan (3A), Athens Academy (2A), Bleckley County (A-Division I) and Atlanta Classical (A-Division II).

LEGENDARY STREAKS AND RISING STARDOM

The Westminster boys and girls’ programs have been dominant since the sport’s introduction with the boys winning 31 championships, including seven-straight titles. The Westminster girls have won 34 titles – including nine-straight from 2013 to 2021.

Marist enters the meet as the defending champions on both the boys and girls’ side of the sport and has won a total of 37 championships, with the girls accounting for 24 titles and the boys tallying 13. Marist’s girls have won a championship every season since 2008, sans 2019. The boys won the team’s 13th title last season, their first in six years.

Wesleyan’s girls have won nine championships and enter the meet looking for their fifth-straight title. Pace Academy’s girls, a 15-time champion, has won four straight championships and want their fifth.

Since 2016, the Bleckley County girls have won six titles – four-straight from 2016-2019 and each of the past two seasons in Class A Division I. Atlanta Classical’s girls enter the meet as back-to-back champions.

Atlanta Classical might only have three overall championships on the boys and girls’ side of the sport, but each are ranked atop the Class A Division II standings and the boys enter as the defending champions.

THE BEST OF THE BEST

West Forsyth’s boys enter the state meet as the top-ranked team in Class 6A ahead of Denmark, Harrison, Brookwood and Mill Creek. Hosting Carrollton is ranked No. 6 with North Gwinnett, Lowndes, Richmond Hill and Etowah ranked in the top 10. On the girl’s side of Class 6A, Marietta is a favorite ahead of Walton, Harrison, North Gwinnett, and West Forsyth.

Clarke Central’s boys – a team that hasn’t won a state championship since 1976 – is ranked at the top with Milton, Creekview, Chattahoochee and Pope filling the top five. Pope’s girls are ranked at the top of the class and lead McIntosh, Roswell, Decatur and Gainesville in the top five.

In Class 4A, the Cambridge boys are ranked at the top of the class ahead of Marist, Jones County, Starr’s Mill and Pace Academy. On the girl’s side, Marist is favored with Pace Academy, Harris County, St. Pius X and Blessed Trinity challenging.

Oconee County is ranked atop the Class 3A boys’ standings with Jefferson, North Hall, Lumpkin County and Dawson County filling the top five. North Hall’s girls are ranked at the top of the 3A standings and lead Oconee County, Dawson County, Mary Persons and White County.

Crisp County’s boys have never won a championship and are ranked atop the Class 2A standings with East Jackson, Columbus, KIPP and Rockmart chasing. On the girl’s side, 2022 2A champion Savannah Arts is ranked at the top and leads Columbus, Union County, East Jackson and Coahulla Creek.

Armuchee won back-to-back boys’ championships in 2021 and 2022 and enters the meet ranked atop Class A Division I while leading Bleckley County, Bremen, Vidalia and Jasper County. On the girl’s side, two-time Class A Division I champion Bleckley County is ranked at the top and leads Bremen, Fannin County, Jeff Davis and Model.

In Class A Division II, Atlanta Classical’s boys are ranked at the top and looking to defend last year’s title, the program’s first. Atkinson County, Lake Oconee Academy, Furlow Charter and Baconton Charter are ranked in the top five. On the girl’s side, Two-time defending champion Atlanta Classical is ranked at the top and leads Lake Oconee Academy, Furlow Charter, Georgia Military and Wilcox County.

In the 3A-1A Private race, Lovett enters ranked atop the boys side with Whitefield Academy, Wesleyan, Paideia and Darlington as favorites. On the girl’s side, Wesleyan, Athens Academy, Lovett, Hebron Christian and Mount Vernon are ranked in the top five.