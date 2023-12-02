Resolve: Fairburn Creekside comes from behind to topple Jefferson

Fairburn Creekside overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 28-17 win against Jefferson during this Georgia football game on Dec. 1.

The start wasn’t the problem for Jefferson, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Fairburn Creekside through the end of the first quarter.

The Seminoles kept a 21-17 intermission margin at the Dragons’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Seminoles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

