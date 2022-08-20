Peachtree City Mcintosh sprints past Fayetteville Fayette County 20-7

Peachtree City Mcintosh had its hands full but finally brushed off Fayetteville Fayette County 20-7 in Georgia high school football on August 19.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and second quarters.
Peachtree City Mcintosh roared over Fayetteville Fayette County 20-0 heading to the final quarter.
The Tigers rallied with a 7 points in the final quarter. However, the Chiefs prevailed.
