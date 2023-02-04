X
Razor thin: Canton Creekview earns tough verdict over Rome

Sports
By Sports Bot
50 minutes ago

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Canton Creekview nabbed it to nudge past Rome 42-41 during this Georgia girls high school basketball game.

Canton Creekview moved in front of Rome 12-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Wolves came from behind to grab the advantage 21-19 at intermission over the Grizzlies.

Rome enjoyed a 32-29 lead over Canton Creekview to start the fourth quarter.

The Grizzlies pulled off a stirring 13-9 final quarter to trip the Wolves.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Despite efforts, errant 3-point shooting sinking Georgia Tech
