Razor thin: Canton Creekview earns tough verdict over Rome

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Canton Creekview nabbed it to nudge past Rome 42-41 during this Georgia girls high school basketball game.
Canton Creekview moved in front of Rome 12-9 to begin the second quarter.
The Wolves came from behind to grab the advantage 21-19 at intermission over the Grizzlies.
Rome enjoyed a 32-29 lead over Canton Creekview to start the fourth quarter.
The Grizzlies pulled off a stirring 13-9 final quarter to trip the Wolves.
