Sons of offensive coordinators, QBs Bobo, Faulkner make their college choices

Quarterbacks Jake Bobo and Harrison Faulkner, the sons of Georgia’s and Georgia Tech’s offensive coordinators, have made their college football decisions.
Bobo, whose father is Georgia’s Mike Bobo, signed Thursday morning with Samford, a FCS school in Birmingham, as a preferred walk-on. Jake Bobo just finished his senior season at Prince Avenue Christian.
Credit: Courtesy of Prince Avenue Christian School
Credit: Courtesy of Prince Avenue Christian School
Faulkner, the son of Georgia Tech’s Buster Faulkner, announced nine days ago that he is committed to Georgia Southern. Harrison Faulkner is a rising senior at North Oconee.
The young quarterbacks are friends. Their high schools are three miles apart in Oconee County, and they were teammates at North Oconee during the 2022 season.
“We still hang out weekly,” Harrison Faulkner told the AJC in November. “He’s one of my best friends. I talk to him every day.”
Jake Bobo will play at Samford for coach Chris Hatcher, who has friendships in Athens. Georgia coach Kirby Smart and defensive analyst Will Muschamp were on Hatcher’s Valdosta State staff in 2000.
Smart hired Hatcher’s son, Ty Hatcher, as a quarterbacks analyst last month. Ty Hatcher will work closely with Mike Bobo. Ty Hatcher is a former backup quarterback at Samford.
Jake Bobo, in his final high school season, was 74-of-114 passing for 1,266 yards and 13 touchdowns with just one interception on the Class 3A-A private division runner-up team. He shared the quarterback duties with sophomore Ben Musser.
Faulkner was the AJC’s Class 4A player of the year in 2024. He was 186-of-272 passing for 3,220 yards and 37 touchdowns while rushing for 724 yards and led North Oconee to the Class 4A championship.
The state title was North Oconee’s first. Faulkner joined his father as a GHSA champ as Buster Faulkner led Parkview to its first state title as the Panthers’ starting quarterback in 1997.
Harrison Faulkner and Mike Bobo, and their schools, have never played each other in football despite their proximity. The quarterbacks are scheduled to meet up soon, though, as Samford will play at Georgia Southern in their 2027 season opener.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Transfers make Georgia Tech’s roster look different, but will it look better?
Key’s roster consists of 18 transfers who he believes will help increase the talent level and depth of his program as it looks to contend for the ACC championship this season.
After Georgia suspended receiver Nitro Tuggle, more focus put on newcomers
Even before Tuggle’s suspension, Georgia’s receivers were under scrutiny. This group led the nation in drops last season and lost its two leading receivers in Arian Smith.
Because he has to, Georgia’s Kirby Smart demanding a lot of Bulldogs freshmen
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that fewer and fewer members of the Georgia team are making it deep into their careers at UGA.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Savannah’s bridge is anchored on the riverbank. So how could it topple?
The federal agency investigating Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapse lists Savannah's Talmadge Bridge as susceptible to vessel strikes despite piers being located on riverbank.
Brewing at the CDC: Five top resignations and ‘potentially catastrophic’ cuts
The Atlanta-based CDC is already dealing with hundreds of laid-off staff and restrictions on communication that make it difficult for some to accomplish their basic work.
How Atlanta played a role in the record-breaking ‘Othello on Broadway’ revival
The revival of Shakespeare's classic tragedy, directed by Kenny Leon, breaks Broadway records.