Q&A: King’s Ridge coach describes excitement over program’s first playoff victory

Today’s interviewee is King’s Ridge Christian coach Zach Slaney, whose team beat Darlington 35-0 last week for the Tigers’ first playoff win in program history. King’s Ridge, a north Fulton County private school, is 8-3, its best record in history. Slaney is in his first season as a head coach. He came from Holy Innocents’, where he had been the offensive coordinator.

1. What did Friday’s playoff victory mean to the team? “The game was a great opportunity for our community to come together and celebrate the hard work and effort these boys, coaches and administration have put in. It was an incredible atmosphere and the first home football playoff game in program history, so there was a lot of excitement on campus all week. It was wonderful to see how many people came to encourage these young men. As a team, we are constantly talking about our three core values as a football program: Faith – faith in God, belief in teammates, belief in the abilities God has given each of us. Effort – total effort in all facets of our life. Discipline – self-discipline, accountability of each other, understanding and appreciation of discipline. The message last week was our program’s core values (F.E.D.) as well as making sure to play the game with selfless love for their brothers on the team. It is a lot easier to quit or not give your best effort if you are only doing something for yourself. However, if you know other people are depending on you, then you are not going to give up when you face some adversity.”

2. What are the reasons for King’s Ridge taking the next step this season, to being able to win region games and playoff games? “A top reason has been a re-commitment to the weight room by the entire team. Since we arrived in January, our team lifts have been in full swing, and this has led to a lot of increased confidence/ability on the field. We currently have 39 players, with 21 juniors and seniors, so our roster is actually pretty balanced. The players have embraced the culture change and the it-takes- what-it-takes mentality that we are instilling from a work ethic perspective. The immediate buy-in to the new program culture from the juniors/seniors has been huge for the program’s success so far. There are also a lot of talented underclassmen who have contributed all season as well. We are regularly playing four freshmen and several sophomores. We knew this region would be a challenge as there are a lot of well-coached teams with great program culture. However, we approach each game as an opportunity that we can attack. We have put the emphasis on us getting better at what we do each week while still preparing our players for each individual opponent’s strengths. Lastly, we have great administrative and family support for this team. Our coaching staff always gives great effort and care to these young men, which helps these young men be prepared for Friday nights and beyond.”