Q&A: Columbia coach says ‘don’t let the record fool you’ about region-winning team

Today’s interviewee is Columbia coach Greg Barnett, whose team won its first region title since 1981 last week. Columbia, a Class 2A quarterfinal team last season, is 4-6. The losses, part of an 0-6 start, came in non-region games against teams that finished first or second in their regions, five from higher classes, three that are named Carrollton, Douglas County or Cartersville. Columbia lost to fellow Class 2A team Callaway, which is ranked No. 3 this week, 22-16. Barnett, a Columbia alumnus, is in his fifth season as Columbia’s coach.
1. First region title. What does that mean to you and your team and school? “It’s absolutely a big deal, especially being an alumnus of Columbia High School, not having a region championship since 1981. It’s definitely a special time. We’ve been trying to reestablish ourselves as a good program, and hopefully we can continue to pile on the wins. It was a goal of ours, and we felt those early games would pay off and have us battle-tested going into region play.”
2. How did you build your schedule? What was the goal? “We definitely didn’t plan on going 0-and-6, but playing those top teams was part of the plan to get us ready for this time of year. Due to the success we had last season and with the new playoff format [which rewards winning percentage in all games], a lot of teams didn’t want to play us, so it left us with the big guys to play. In order to be the best, you’ve got to play the best. It’s something we’ve been doing for quite some time, even going down to Kingsland [Columbia played at Camden County, a program in the highest class, the past three seasons and defeated the Wildcats in one of the more shocking upsets of 2021]. Of course the disadvantage is we’re a 2A school and we’ve got 60 players and sometimes they’ve got 120. The score didn’t always turn out our way, but we did a lot of good things. We clawed and scratched our way, and I was proud of the guys for that.”
3. If you were a color commentator covering a Columbia game, what would you explain to viewers about this team? What’s the scouting report? “Definitely don’t let the record fool you. We’re a dynamic team led by our quarterback, Cameron Graves, an outstanding playmaker, a dual-threat [with more than 1,000 yards passing and 700 rushing]. Our numbers [statistics] don’t match the ceiling this team can go. We’ve got a bunch of blue-collar guys that work really, really hard. Durante Speer is a physical corner. He’s committed to East Carolina. Cain Jefferson is an edge guy who has been outstanding. We’ve got guys playing on the next level such as Jadan Baugh [Florida freshman running back] that our players can look back to with their experience from those guys. The senior class has been outstanding. They’ve been in the playoffs all four years, and they’re hoping to cap it off with a state championship run.”
4. Can’t let you get away without asking you about Jadan Baugh. What stood out about him in high school skill-wise? And did you feel running back was his best position? “Jadan Baugh is one of one. He’s an extremely talented, humble kid, the epitome of what a Columbia Eagle is, a hard-working blue-collar guy that people didn’t know about [how good he was], but they knew [if they saw him play]. He was recruited to play defense, but he wanted to prove people wrong and play offense. He’s dynamic with the ball in his hands. He was able to make it back here for our senior night and made a surprise visit. Our guys were extremely excited. It’s a fun time when you can turn the tube on and see guys you put in work with and proved that hard work was not in vain. He’s instilled belief in the team that they can be that next guy.”
