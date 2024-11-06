Q&A: Columbia coach says ‘don’t let the record fool you’ about region-winning team

Today’s interviewee is Columbia coach Greg Barnett, whose team won its first region title since 1981 last week. Columbia, a Class 2A quarterfinal team last season, is 4-6. The losses, part of an 0-6 start, came in non-region games against teams that finished first or second in their regions, five from higher classes, three that are named Carrollton, Douglas County or Cartersville. Columbia lost to fellow Class 2A team Callaway, which is ranked No. 3 this week, 22-16. Barnett, a Columbia alumnus, is in his fifth season as Columbia’s coach.

1. First region title. What does that mean to you and your team and school? “It’s absolutely a big deal, especially being an alumnus of Columbia High School, not having a region championship since 1981. It’s definitely a special time. We’ve been trying to reestablish ourselves as a good program, and hopefully we can continue to pile on the wins. It was a goal of ours, and we felt those early games would pay off and have us battle-tested going into region play.”

2. How did you build your schedule? What was the goal? “We definitely didn’t plan on going 0-and-6, but playing those top teams was part of the plan to get us ready for this time of year. Due to the success we had last season and with the new playoff format [which rewards winning percentage in all games], a lot of teams didn’t want to play us, so it left us with the big guys to play. In order to be the best, you’ve got to play the best. It’s something we’ve been doing for quite some time, even going down to Kingsland [Columbia played at Camden County, a program in the highest class, the past three seasons and defeated the Wildcats in one of the more shocking upsets of 2021]. Of course the disadvantage is we’re a 2A school and we’ve got 60 players and sometimes they’ve got 120. The score didn’t always turn out our way, but we did a lot of good things. We clawed and scratched our way, and I was proud of the guys for that.”