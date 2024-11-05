Q&A: Appling County coach discusses team surviving tough year, winning region title

Today’s interviewee is Appling County coach Jordan Mullis, whose team defeated then-No. 1 Pierce County 13-6 to win Region 3-2A. Appling County (7-2) is now ranked No. 1 for the first time in program history. Mullis’ teams are 39-9 in his four seasons with semifinal appearances in 2021 and 2022. Appling has beaten Pierce three straight seasons, each time while Pierce was ranked in the top three.

1. How were you able to win this game? What was the game plan? “I can’t let all my deep, dark secrets out. But you have to play football the right way to play with them. Our kids have been able to do that the past few years. We like to throw the ball and score points. Your ego will want you to take shots. When we beat them last year, we only snapped the ball 37 times. This year, it was 33. We usually average 55 to 60. You’ve got to tell yourself all week this is how it’s going to be. You get a few first downs, and the crowd is cheering, and your ego gets going. You’d better douse it and keep the ball away from them. When you’re limited to 35 snaps, they’d better be good ones and they’d better be efficient, and you better not be drawing up things in the dirt. They are a boa constrictor with what they do offensively and the players they have. They can sustain drives down the field. That’s what makes it tough when they do throw it up. You have to have eye discipline. You have to play like a mad man but keep your eye on this, but not too long because the quarterback will run you over.” [Mullis credited his defense coordinator, Bubba Walker, as Appling held Pierce to 124 rushing yards on 38 carries and 3-of-10 passing for 55 yards and intercepted two passes.]

2. You and coach Ryan Herring at Pierce County are friends, and you said last year he was the best coach in the state. How did you friendship develop? “Ain’t no doubt he is [the best coach]. We talk a lot. It’s really guerilla war for each other’s mind, but it’s mutual respect. The way he gets those kids to play so hard in today’s world and be physical, whatever compliment you can give him, he gets it. They’re always sound and have a good plan. He was really complimentary of me as a defensive coordinator [before Mullis became Appling’s head coach in 2021]. We did some things to give them some trouble. We went and played them in a JV game my first year as head coach, and they beat us 2-0 on a safety. That was my first time talking with him. We were shaking hands, and he was like, ‘that’s the kind of games I like, 2-0.’ I said, ‘coach, I’m a baseball coach, but that ain’t no fun.’ Ever since then, we bounce things off each other. We think each other does a good job.”