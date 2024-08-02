High School Sports

Preseason softball rankings

Buford opens the season where it left off, at the top of its class, but this time the Wolves dropped down to Class 6A, the state’s new highest class.

The Wolves lead the top 5 of North Gwinnett, East Coweta, North Cobb and North Paulding. In Class 5A, Pope, the 2022 Class 6A champion, leads at No. 1 ahead of Northgate, River Ridge, Lassiter and Effingham County. The Class 6A defending-champion, Newnan, is at No. 8 in 5A.

Two-time defending Class 5A champion Northside-Columbus leads Class 4A ahead of North Oconee, Wayne County, Harris County, and Ola.

In Class 3A, Class 4A defending-champion Heritage-Catoosa leads Jefferson, West Laurens, North Hall and Pickens. Defending-champion Appling County leads Class 2A ahead of Hebron Christian, Morgan County, Prince Avenue Christian and Cook.

Gordon Lee leads Class A Division I ahead of Heard County, Vidalia, Jeff Davis and Bremen. In Class A Division II, defending-champion Lanier County tops Georgia Military, Bowdon, Wilcox County and Charlton County.

Class 6A

1. Buford

2. North Gwinnett

3. East Coweta

4. North Cobb

5. North Paulding

6. Brookwood

7. Lambert

8. Grayson

9. Mill Creek

10. Parkview

Class 5A

1. Pope

2. Northgate

3. River Ridge

4. Lassiter

5. Effingham County

6. Houston County

7. South Effingham

8. Newnan

9. Creekview

10. East Paulding

Class 4A

1. Northside-Columbus

2. North Oconee

3. Wayne County

4. Harris County

5. Ola

6. Kell

7. Eastside

8. Cartersville

9. Central-Carroll

10. East Forsyth

Class 3A

1. Heritage-Catoosa

2. Jefferson

3. West Laurens

4. North Hall

5. Pickens

6. Whitewater

7. Calhoun

8. Southeast Bulloch

9. White County

10. Cedar Grove

Class 2A

1. Appling County

2. Hebron Christian

3. Morgan County

4. Prince Avenue Christian

5. Cook

6. Rockmart

7. Pierce County

8. Franklin County

9. Pike County

10. Jackson

Class A Division I

1. Gordon Lee

2. Heard County

3. Vidalia

4. Jeff Davis

5. Bremen

6. Bacon County

7. Wesleyan

8. Social Circle

9. ACE Charter

10. Mount Paran

Class A Division II

1. Lanier County

2. Georgia Military

3. Bowdon

4. Wilcox County

5. Charlton County

6. Emannuel County Institute

7. Schley County

8. Glascock County

9. Trion

10. Metter

