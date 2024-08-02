Preseason softball rankings

Buford opens the season where it left off, at the top of its class, but this time the Wolves dropped down to Class 6A, the state’s new highest class.
The Wolves lead the top 5 of North Gwinnett, East Coweta, North Cobb and North Paulding. In Class 5A, Pope, the 2022 Class 6A champion, leads at No. 1 ahead of Northgate, River Ridge, Lassiter and Effingham County. The Class 6A defending-champion, Newnan, is at No. 8 in 5A.
Two-time defending Class 5A champion Northside-Columbus leads Class 4A ahead of North Oconee, Wayne County, Harris County, and Ola.
In Class 3A, Class 4A defending-champion Heritage-Catoosa leads Jefferson, West Laurens, North Hall and Pickens. Defending-champion Appling County leads Class 2A ahead of Hebron Christian, Morgan County, Prince Avenue Christian and Cook.
Gordon Lee leads Class A Division I ahead of Heard County, Vidalia, Jeff Davis and Bremen. In Class A Division II, defending-champion Lanier County tops Georgia Military, Bowdon, Wilcox County and Charlton County.
Class 6A
1. Buford
2. North Gwinnett
3. East Coweta
4. North Cobb
5. North Paulding
6. Brookwood
7. Lambert
8. Grayson
9. Mill Creek
10. Parkview
Class 5A
1. Pope
2. Northgate
3. River Ridge
4. Lassiter
5. Effingham County
6. Houston County
7. South Effingham
8. Newnan
9. Creekview
10. East Paulding
Class 4A
1. Northside-Columbus
2. North Oconee
3. Wayne County
4. Harris County
5. Ola
6. Kell
7. Eastside
8. Cartersville
9. Central-Carroll
10. East Forsyth
Class 3A
1. Heritage-Catoosa
2. Jefferson
3. West Laurens
4. North Hall
5. Pickens
6. Whitewater
7. Calhoun
8. Southeast Bulloch
9. White County
10. Cedar Grove
Class 2A
1. Appling County
2. Hebron Christian
3. Morgan County
4. Prince Avenue Christian
5. Cook
6. Rockmart
7. Pierce County
8. Franklin County
9. Pike County
10. Jackson
Class A Division I
1. Gordon Lee
2. Heard County
3. Vidalia
4. Jeff Davis
5. Bremen
6. Bacon County
7. Wesleyan
8. Social Circle
9. ACE Charter
10. Mount Paran
Class A Division II
1. Lanier County
2. Georgia Military
3. Bowdon
4. Wilcox County
5. Charlton County
6. Emannuel County Institute
7. Schley County
8. Glascock County
9. Trion
10. Metter
