Preseason softball rankings

Buford opens the season where it left off, at the top of its class, but this time the Wolves dropped down to Class 6A, the state’s new highest class.

The Wolves lead the top 5 of North Gwinnett, East Coweta, North Cobb and North Paulding. In Class 5A, Pope, the 2022 Class 6A champion, leads at No. 1 ahead of Northgate, River Ridge, Lassiter and Effingham County. The Class 6A defending-champion, Newnan, is at No. 8 in 5A.

Two-time defending Class 5A champion Northside-Columbus leads Class 4A ahead of North Oconee, Wayne County, Harris County, and Ola.