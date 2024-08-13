Preseason all-state: Super 11 players Walker, Terry headline Class A Division II team

*That’s interesting: Walker, Terry and Bowdon’s Kaiden Prothro, a junior, are five-star recruits, an extraordinary number for Class A Division II, which comprises schools of 400 students or fewer.

*Snubbed: There are 33 returning GACA all-state players in Division II, and 14 didn’t make this list.

*Underrated: Greenville’s Antavious Richardson was overlooked for all-state teams last season, perhaps because he played for a 2-7 team. He put up more than 1,200 rushing, passing and return yards. In May, he won the Class A Division II 100 and 200 meters. In June, he committed to South Florida.

*What else is news? Region 7 has 10 of the 26 players. They come from 2023 finalists Bowdon (three) and Manchester (three), plus Trion (three), which went 11-1 last season, and Greenville (one).

Offense

QB - Kade Smith, Trion, Sr.

RB - Aaron Bryant, Clinch County, Sr.

RB - Shane Marshall, Irwin County, Sr.

WR - B.J. Jones, Lanier County, Sr.

WR - Kaiden Prothro, Bowdon, Jr.

TE - Logan Stokes, Trion, Sr.

OL - Jermaine Harris, Macon County, Jr.

OL - Key’Mori Kendrick, Warren County, Sr.

OL - Jaden Revell, Manchester, Sr.

OL - Jayle’en Simons, Bowdon, Sr.

OL - Christon Zanders, Telfair County, Jr.

ATH – Antavious Richardson, Greenville, Sr.

PK - Andy Ramirez, Trion, Sr.

Defense

DL - Elijah Fears, Irwin County, Sr.

DL - Darious Holsey, Metter, Sr.

DL - Justus Terry, Manchester, Sr.

DL - Marquis Williams, Brooks County, Sr.

DL - Kevin Wynn, Greene County, Sr.

LB - Javon “C.J.” Favors, Manchester, Sr.

LB - C.J. Crite, Lincoln County, Sr.

LB - Dylan McGrinn, Bowdon, Sr.

LB - Zayden Walker, Schley County, Sr.

DB - Camauri Brinson, Brooks County, Sr.

DB - Corey Donaldson, Metter, Sr.

DB - Steve Miller, Greene County, Sr.

DB - Javion Woodard, Irwin County, Sr.

P – Dustin Barrett, Towns County, Jr.

