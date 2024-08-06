Preseason all-state: Milton dominates with 7 players on Class 5A team

*Best player: Ousmane Kromah has rushed for more than 1,500 yards in each of the past three seasons while scoring 75 touchdowns.

*Best position: Offensive line. All five are top-300 national recruits: Alex Payne/North Carolina (169), Mason Short/Georgia (175), Tavaris Dice/Auburn (196), Chastan Brown/Central Florida (278) and Dontrell Glover/Georgia (282). A sixth top-300 OL recruit, Brayden Jacobs/Clemson (208), made Monday’s Class 6A preseason all-state team before it was learned he had transferred Friday from Buford to Milton, Class 5A’s preseason favorite. They are six of the 10 offensive linemen in GHSF Daily’s Georgia Power 100.

*Most highly recruited: Kromah is a consensus top-100 national senior recruit. Gainesville’s Xavier Griffin is the state’s No. 1 prospect in the junior class, according to 247Sports, and is committed to Southern Cal.