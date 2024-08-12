Preseason all-state: Griffin, running backs stand out on Class A Division I team

*Best player: Savannah Christian defensive tackle Elijah Griffin is the consensus No. 1 defensive line prospect nationally and the eighth-highest-rated Georgia recruit this century. He had 61 tackles for losses the past two seasons for teams that were 23-5.
*Best position: Running back. There are a stunning number of returning 1,000-yard rushers. They include Commerce’s Jaiden Daniels (1,965) and Tysean Wiggins (1,493), Savannah Christian’s Zo Smalls (1,903) and Kenry Wall (1,116), Athens Academy’s Jamari Welch (1,143) and Jeremiah Wingfield (1,004), Mount Vernon’s Walker Warshaw (1,744), Bleckley County’s Joshua Stanley (1,343), Fellowship Christian’s C.J. Givers (1,471), Temple’s C.J. Gray (1,317), Elbert County’s Jacari Barnett (1,478), Dublin’s Xavier Bostic (1,033), Swainsboro’s Qin Brown (1,042), Pepperell’s Tyler Rogers (1,126), Rabun County’s Reid Giles (1,125), Banks County’s Aucy Jacobs (1,119) and Worth County’s Kaden Chester (1,136).
*Most highly recruited: Four of the state’s top 12 senior prospects, per the 247Sports Composite, play here. They are Elijah Griffin (1), Darrell Johnson (6), Josh Petty (7) and Lagonza Hayward (12).
*That’s interesting: Manny Watkins of Temple and Caleb Lester of Lamar County finished 1-2 in the Class A Division II 100 meters in May, Watkins in 10.75 seconds, Lamar in 10.88. They are defensive backs here.
*Snubbed: Rabun County junior Ty Truelove is a Division I QB prospect, but Wesleyan’s Ben Brown, a year older, had an even more productive 2023 season (3,324 yards passing, 615 yards rushing, 48 total TDs).
*Underrated: Smalls has rushed for 3,678 yards and scored 53 touchdowns in his career on Class 3A teams that are 23-5 the past two seasons. He squats more than 500 pounds. He didn’t get a Division I offer until Charleston Southern came through in May.
*What else is news? There are 11 private-school players (four from Savannah Christian) and 15 public-school players on this team. They won’t play for the same championship, as private-school teams will be pulled out for the playoffs in the Class 3A-A private division.
Offense
QB - Ben Brown, Wesleyan, Sr.
RB - Jaiden Daniels, Commerce, Sr.
RB - Zo Smalls, Savannah Christian, Sr.
WR - D’ontae Fulton, Worth County, Sr.
WR - Evan Haynes, Fellowship Christian, Sr.
TE - Logan Brooking, Savannah Christian, Sr.
OL - Rain Banick, Providence Christian, Sr.
OL - Michael Duncan, Commerce, Sr.
OL - Trace Morton, Lamar County, Sr.
OL - Josh Petty, Fellowship Christian, Sr.
OL - Alex Yearwood, Rabun County, Sr.
ATH - Kenry Wall, Savannah Christian, Sr.
PK - Preston Guy, Social Circle, Sr.
Defense
DL - Elijah Griffin, Savannah Christian, Sr.
DL - Jeremiah “Pap” Mintz, Commerce, Sr.
DL - Connor Roush, Wesleyan, Sr.
DL - Matthew Wright, Wesleyan, Sr.
LB - Xavier Bostic, Dublin, Sr.
LB - Darrell Johnson, Dodge County, Sr.
LB - Tailen Sampson, Northeast, Jr.
LB – Kaden Carter, Lamar County, Jr.
DB - Lagonza Hayward, Toombs County, Sr.
DB - Caleb Laster, Lamar County, Jr.
DB - Bryson Logan, Whitefield Academy, Sr.
DB - Manny Watkins, Temple, Sr.
P - Elijah Lubert, St. Francis, Sr.
