Preseason all-state: Griffin, running backs stand out on Class A Division I team

*Best player: Savannah Christian defensive tackle Elijah Griffin is the consensus No. 1 defensive line prospect nationally and the eighth-highest-rated Georgia recruit this century. He had 61 tackles for losses the past two seasons for teams that were 23-5.

*Best position: Running back. There are a stunning number of returning 1,000-yard rushers. They include Commerce’s Jaiden Daniels (1,965) and Tysean Wiggins (1,493), Savannah Christian’s Zo Smalls (1,903) and Kenry Wall (1,116), Athens Academy’s Jamari Welch (1,143) and Jeremiah Wingfield (1,004), Mount Vernon’s Walker Warshaw (1,744), Bleckley County’s Joshua Stanley (1,343), Fellowship Christian’s C.J. Givers (1,471), Temple’s C.J. Gray (1,317), Elbert County’s Jacari Barnett (1,478), Dublin’s Xavier Bostic (1,033), Swainsboro’s Qin Brown (1,042), Pepperell’s Tyler Rogers (1,126), Rabun County’s Reid Giles (1,125), Banks County’s Aucy Jacobs (1,119) and Worth County’s Kaden Chester (1,136).

*Most highly recruited: Four of the state’s top 12 senior prospects, per the 247Sports Composite, play here. They are Elijah Griffin (1), Darrell Johnson (6), Josh Petty (7) and Lagonza Hayward (12).