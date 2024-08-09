Preseason all-state: Finalists McGatha, Anderson take top spots on Class 2A team

*Best player: Want to say Rockmart’s Tristan Anderson, a two-way performer in the Class 3A championship game, but the winner gets the spoils. Can’t forget that Pierce County QB Caden McGatha rushed for 244 yards and four touchdowns on 53 carries and was 5-of-8 passing for 131 yards and two touchdowns in that 48-45 victory.
*Best position: Six returning GACA all-state wide receivers play here. Anderson (1,098 yards receiving, 13 touchdowns) and Prince Avenue Christian’s Hudson Hill (1,230 yards, 17 touchdowns) are the best in class.
*Most highly recruited: Prince Avenue defensive tackle Christian Garrett, who committed to Georgia in June, is a consensus top-150 senior national prospect.
*That’s interesting: Dayson Griffis, a quarterback, is a better baseball player. He’s a third baseman/pitcher committed to Georgia.
*Snubbed: Tristian Givens, a Carver of Columbus wide receiver/linebacker, is a four-star recruit but hasn’t nearly peaked. He’s a junior.
*Underrated: Hebron Christian was an overlooked 6-5 team that lost only 30-27 in the Class 3A first round to Cedar Grove last season, and Gerritt Kemp was the Lions’ best player. He committed to Duke in June.
*What else is news? Eleven of the 26 are private schoolers, nine from Region 8 rivals Prince Avenue Christian and Hebron Christian. The AJC/GHSF Daily postseason all-state team will separate them, but they’re together for now.
Offense
QB - Dayson Griffis, Appling County, Sr.
RB - Javin Gordon, Stephens County, Sr.
RB - Anthony Jeffery, Thomson, Sr.
WR - Tristan Anderson, Rockmart, Sr.
WR - Hudson Hill, Prince Avenue Christian, So.
TE - Cayman Reynolds, Sonoraville, Sr.
OL - Jake Atha, Prince Avenue Christian, Sr.
OL - Adam Cannon, Hebron Christian, Sr.
OL - Jordan Jones, Thomson, Sr.
OL - Parker Pritchett, Carver (Columbus), Jr.
OL - Mason Townsend, Prince Avenue Christian, Jr.
ATH - Caden McGatha, Pierce County, Sr.
PK - Conner Deviney, Lovett, Sr.
Defense
DL - Dan’Quavious Cummings, Thomson, Sr.
DL - Ray Dixon, North Cobb Christian, Sr.
DL - Christian Garrett, Prince Avenue Christian, Sr.
DL - Sichan John, Hebron Christian, Sr.
LB - Mac Bradley, Prince Avenue Christian, Sr.
LB - Nate Davis, Rockmart, Jr.
LB - Carrington Coombs, Hebron Christian, Sr.
LB - A.J. Wilson, Carver (Columbus), Sr.
DB - Cayden Daniels, Crisp County, Sr.
DB - Joe Drew, Pierce County, Sr.
DB - Gerritt Kemp, Hebron Christian, Sr.
DB - Zacharey Smith, Hapeville Charter, Sr.
P - Brooks Moore, Cook, Jr.
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author