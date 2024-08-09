Preseason all-state: Finalists McGatha, Anderson take top spots on Class 2A team

*Best player: Want to say Rockmart’s Tristan Anderson, a two-way performer in the Class 3A championship game, but the winner gets the spoils. Can’t forget that Pierce County QB Caden McGatha rushed for 244 yards and four touchdowns on 53 carries and was 5-of-8 passing for 131 yards and two touchdowns in that 48-45 victory.

*Best position: Six returning GACA all-state wide receivers play here. Anderson (1,098 yards receiving, 13 touchdowns) and Prince Avenue Christian’s Hudson Hill (1,230 yards, 17 touchdowns) are the best in class.

*Most highly recruited: Prince Avenue defensive tackle Christian Garrett, who committed to Georgia in June, is a consensus top-150 senior national prospect.