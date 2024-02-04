Sports

Portal tacks win on Pembroke Bryan County

High School basketball

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Credit: Stan Awtrey

High School basketball
By Sports Bot
48 minutes ago

Portal unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Pembroke Bryan County 85-32 Saturday during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Feb. 3.

Last season, Portal and Pembroke Bryan County squared off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Pembroke Bryan County High School.

Recently on Jan. 23, Portal squared off with Mt Vernon Montgomery County in a basketball game.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top