Players with most rushing yards in a regular season in GHSA history

Former Cedartown running back Nick Chubb ranks No. 2 and No. 3 in GHSA history for rushing yards in a regular season. (CURTIS COMPTON / AJC)
With one game remaining, Zayden Cook of Chattooga ranks seventh all-time for GHSA rushing yards in a regular season. Chattooga plays at Coosa on Friday. By comparison, Herschel Walker rushed for 2,023 regular-season yards in 1979, when he became the state’s first 3,000-yard rusher over a full season (3,167 in 15 games).

2,874 – Treylon Sheppard, Haralson County (2018)

2,721 – Nick Chubb, Cedartown (2012)

2,612 – Nick Chubb, Cedartown (2013)

2,485 – Kawon Bryant, North Oconee (2013)

2,456 – Tra Minter, Schley County (2014)

2,358 – Jahmyr Gibbs, Dalton (2019)

2,423 – Zayden Cook, Chattooga (2024)

2,302 – Daccus Turman, Washington-Wilkes (2000)

2,289 – Doyle Orange, Waycross (1969)

2,278 – Nick Woodford, Northeast (2022)

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

