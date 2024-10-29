Players with most rushing yards in a regular season in GHSA history

With one game remaining, Zayden Cook of Chattooga ranks seventh all-time for GHSA rushing yards in a regular season. Chattooga plays at Coosa on Friday. By comparison, Herschel Walker rushed for 2,023 regular-season yards in 1979, when he became the state’s first 3,000-yard rusher over a full season (3,167 in 15 games).
2,874 – Treylon Sheppard, Haralson County (2018)
2,721 – Nick Chubb, Cedartown (2012)
2,612 – Nick Chubb, Cedartown (2013)
2,485 – Kawon Bryant, North Oconee (2013)
2,456 – Tra Minter, Schley County (2014)
2,358 – Jahmyr Gibbs, Dalton (2019)
2,423 – Zayden Cook, Chattooga (2024)
2,302 – Daccus Turman, Washington-Wilkes (2000)
2,289 – Doyle Orange, Waycross (1969)
2,278 – Nick Woodford, Northeast (2022)
