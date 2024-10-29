Players with most rushing yards in a regular season in GHSA history

With one game remaining, Zayden Cook of Chattooga ranks seventh all-time for GHSA rushing yards in a regular season. Chattooga plays at Coosa on Friday. By comparison, Herschel Walker rushed for 2,023 regular-season yards in 1979, when he became the state’s first 3,000-yard rusher over a full season (3,167 in 15 games).

2,874 – Treylon Sheppard, Haralson County (2018)

2,721 – Nick Chubb, Cedartown (2012)