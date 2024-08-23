Perry’s rise rejuvenates Peach County-Perry rivalry

Perry is coming off last week’s 37-6 victory against Baldwin. Peach entered the season unranked, but defeated A-Division I No. 8 Northeast-Macon 40-21 to jump in the rankings.

Peach won the ‘72 game 28-22. Perry won 10-6 in 1974 for its first victory in the series. Aside from Perry’s 48-28 victory in 2007, Peach County won every game from 1992 to 2017. The 2022 game was the only time both teams were ranked, when Peach was No. 6 and Perry No. 4.

Peach enters the game after its worst season in four decades (4-7) but the Trojans almost upset state runner-up Savannah Christian is the first round of the playoffs last season. DJ Hudson, the Peach quarterback, passed for two touchdowns against Northeast. Running back Ashton Barton had three touchdowns.

There are two other good games to watch this weekend:

-- No. 7 Cairo was unranked in the preseason and hasn’t played this season, but after last week’s results shifted the AJC’s top-10, the Syrupmakers (who have arguably the greatest high school football nickname of all time) rose to No. 7. A road trip to Class 5A No. 4 Thomas County Central will be their season-opener. Thomas County Central defeated Monroe 54-7 last week.

-- Douglass is coming off an 18-3 victory against then-No. 3 LaGrange in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic and will need the momentum Friday when the Astros take on Westlake. The Lions were ranked No. 9 in Class 6A before a 52-21 loss to Class 5A No. 6 Langston Hughes last week. The teams have played twice, with Douglass winning 25-22 in 2006 and Westlake winning 23-21 in 2007.

Class 3A Top-10 schedule

1. (2) Sandy Creek (1-0) at Class 5A McIntosh (1-0)

2. (8) Douglass (1-0) at Class 6A Westlake (0-1)

3. (NR) Peach County (1-0) at Class 5A No. 2 Perry

4. (1) Jefferson (0-1) at Class 5A Jackson County

5. (6) Mary Persons (0-0) at Jackson, season-opener

6. (10) Troup (1-0) at Class 4A Harris County

7. (NR) Cairo (0-0) at Class 5A No. 4 Thomas County Central

8. (NR) Monroe Area (1-0) vs. Class 4A Cedar Shoals

9. (4) Calhoun (0-1) vs. Class 4A Westminster on Aug. 30

10. (3) LaGrange (0-1) vs. Class A Division II Early County

Class 3A-A Private top-10

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (1-0)

2. (2) Savannah Christian (1-0)

3. (3) Hebron Christian (1-0)

4. (4) Fellowship Christian (1-0)

5. (6) Calvary Day (1-0) (3A) at Oceanside Collegiate (SC)

6. (8) Wesleyan (1-0)

7. (NR) Athens Academy (1-0)

8. (10) North Cobb Christian (1-0)

9. (7) Greater Atlanta Christian (0-1) (3A) at Decatur

10. (NR) Lovett (1-0)