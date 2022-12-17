ajc logo
Peachtree City Mcintosh can’t hang with Fayetteville Starrs Mill

By Sports Bot
37 minutes ago

Fayetteville Starrs Mill turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 47-35 win over Peachtree City Mcintosh at Peachtree City Mcintosh High on December 16 in Georgia girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 9, Peachtree City Mcintosh faced off against McDonough Union Grove and Fayetteville Starrs Mill took on Ellenwood Cedar Grove on December 9 at Ellenwood Cedar Grove High School. For more, click here.

