Over and out: Lithonia Arabia Mountain punches through Lithonia

Lithonia Arabia Mountain’s powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Lithonia 42-16 for a Georgia high school football victory on September 29.
Lithonia Arabia Mountain drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Lithonia after the first quarter.
The Rams fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.
Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs managed a 16-14 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.
