Over and out: Lithonia Arabia Mountain punches through Lithonia

Sports
By Sports Bot
48 minutes ago

Lithonia Arabia Mountain’s powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Lithonia 42-16 for a Georgia high school football victory on September 29.

Lithonia Arabia Mountain drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Lithonia after the first quarter.

The Rams fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs managed a 16-14 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

