Opelika edges Hogansville Callaway in tough test 29-28

Opelika could finally catch its breath after a close call against Hogansville Callaway in a 29-28 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on August 19.
Hogansville Callaway authored a promising start, taking a 14-7 advantage over Opelika at the end of the first quarter.
The Cavaliers took a 21-14 lead over the Bulldogs heading to the intermission locker room.
Hogansville Callaway enjoyed a 23-14 lead over Opelika to start the final quarter.
The Bulldogs pulled off a stirring 15-5 fourth quarter to trip the Cavaliers.
