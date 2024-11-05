Oconee County, Stephenson and Upson-Lee shake up Class 3A seedings

In the surprising Region 2 result, unranked and possibly underappreciated Upson-Lee (7-3, 6-2) pulled the upset of the class to become tied with LaGrange (7-3, 6-2) for the No. 2-3 seeds.

Upson-Lee’s defense was the key.

Leading 18-15, Upson-Lee stopped any chance for a comeback by LaGrange, forcing the Grangers into a 4th-and-20 situation with 1:50 left in the game and breaking up the ensuing pass to secure second place in the region.

In a Region 1 result, then-No. 10 Westover (9-1, 4-1) moved past then-No. 8 Cairo (6-4, 3-2) Thursday to earn the No. 2 seed from the league behind No. 1 Peach County (9-1, 5-0).

Seven region champions were crowned in the past two weeks, but Region 4 awaits results from this week’s matchups to determine the playoff pecking order. The results from Tuesday and Saturday’s games could shake things up.

Harlem (7-1, 5-1) and Baldwin (5-3, 5-1) are tied at the top. Harlem beat Baldwin 17-14 on Sept. 13. West Laurens (7-2, 5-2) and Westside-Augusta (7-2, 5-2) are tied for the No. 3/4 seeds.

There are four Region 4 games scheduled Tuesday: Baldwin (5-3, 5-1) hosts West Laurens (7-2, 5-2), Harlem hosts Richmond Academy (2-6, 2-4), Howard (4-4, 3-3) plays Aquinas (4-4, 3-3), and Cross Creek (0-6, 1-7) plays Hephzibah (0-6, 1-7).

On Saturday, Aquinas hosts Cross Creek, Harlem travels to Hephzibah, Richmond Academy plays Baldwin at home and Westside-Augusta welcomes Howard.

Region champions that have been decided include No. 1 Peach County (R1), No. 2 Sandy Creek (R2), 3A-Private No. 6 Calvary Day (R3), No. 8 Stephenson (R5), North Hall (R6), No. 7 Calhoun and No. 5 Jefferson (R8).

Class 3A top-10

1. (1) Peach County (9-1)

2. (5) Sandy Creek (9-1)

3. (2) Jefferson (7-3)

4. (9) Oconee County (6-4)

5. (4) Cherokee Bluff (9-1)

6. (10) Westover (9-1)

7. (7) Calhoun (7-3)

8. (NR) Stephenson (7-3)

9. (3) Douglass (7-3)

10. (8) Cairo (6-4)

Out: No. 6 LaGrange