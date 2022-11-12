Ocilla Irwin County drums Louisville Jefferson County with resounding beat

Wins don’t come more convincing than the way Ocilla Irwin County put away Louisville Jefferson County 42-6 at Ocilla Irwin County High on November 11 in Georgia football action.
Ocilla Irwin County jumped in front of Louisville Jefferson County 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Indians opened a mammoth 35-0 gap over the Warriors at halftime.
Ocilla Irwin County pulled to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Warriors outpointed the Indians 6-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
