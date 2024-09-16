Notable results from Week 5: Mount Zion-Jonesboro pulls off big upset in region play

3. Sprayberry 31, Sequoyah 17: A week after suffering an upset loss to Pope that cost Sprayberry a share of the early lead in 6-5A, the Yellow Jackets got back in the race by knocking off region favorite Sequoyah, which was favored by 14 in this game. It was Sprayberry’s first victory against a top-10 team since 2019. Sprayberry’s region title hopes will hinge on back-to-back games against co-leaders Creekview and River Ridge in early October.

4. Chattahoochee 29, Centennial 26: Chattahoochee defeated 11-point favorite Centennial to reach 4-0 for the first time since its 2010 championship team went 15-0. The Cougars’ four victories are their most in a season since going 7-4 in 2017. Chattahoochee now heads into play in Region 7-5A, which includes No. 1 Milton (this week’s opponent), No. 6 Gainesville and No. 7 Roswell.

5. Hiram 41, Cass 27: Hiram ended a three-game losing streak with a victory over 19-point favorite Cass in the teams’ Region 7-4A opener. This is the ninth consecutive year in which the teams met as region rivals, with Hiram holding a 6-3 advantage in those games. It was the second consecutive loss for Cass after a 3-0 start had lifted the Colonels to the No. 8 spot in the Class 4A rankings.

Worth noting: Groves ended a 27-game losing streak in region games with a 25-22 victory over 15-point favorite Islands. Groves’ last win in a region game had been on Oct. 12, 2019, a forfeit victory in a game that Beach won 43-0. Its last on-field region win came on Sept. 28, 2018. … Landmark Christian, an 0-10 team last season, improved to 3-1 with a 35-28 victory over 23-point favorite South Atlanta. Landmark is inching toward its first winning season since 2016, when it finished 10-2 and reached the state quarterfinals. … Treutlen defeated 16-point favorite Johnson County 21-6 for just its second victory in the last 19 meetings in a series that Johnson County leads 32-10. The Vikings are 2-2, their best start since 2019, heading into Region 4-A Division II play. … Tri-Cities is 3-0 for the first time since 2015 after a 21-20 victory over 18-point favorite Dunwoody in the teams’ Region 4-5A opener. Tri-Cities, under second-year coach Olten Downs, was 4-25 the past three seasons and hasn’t had a winning record since the 2015 team finished 6-4. … Woodland of Stockbridge picked up its first victory of the season and ended an 11-game losing streak in region play with a 21-18 victory over 15-point favorite Eagle’s Landing Christian in a 2-4A game. ELCA is 0-5 for the first time since its 2014 team started 0-6 but eventually reached the Class A Private championship game.

