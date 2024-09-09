High School Sports

Notable results from Week 4: Toombs County, Southwest topple heavy favorites

Whitewater coach Chad Frazier talks his his team after their 27-14 win over Northgate in the Fayette-Coweta Kickoff Classic, Aug. 20, 2022.

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Whitewater coach Chad Frazier talks his his team after their 27-14 win over Northgate in the Fayette-Coweta Kickoff Classic, Aug. 20, 2022.
By
1 hour ago

Ranking the most surprising and notable games of the weekend:

1. Toombs County 33, Rome 29: Toombs County, the No. 1 team in Class A Division I, defeated 28-point favorite Rome of Class 5A in the biggest upset of the week, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings. It was the first time Toombs has ever beaten a top-10 team from a higher classification. Rome, which lost to Class 6A No. 1 Carrollton in its first game, fell out of the 5A top 10 this week.

2. Southwest 30, Bleckley County 29: Southwest stunned then-No. 9 Bleckley County, a 24-point favorite, for its first victory of the season. The Patriots opened Region 2-A Division I play with three consecutive games against teams that were ranked at the time (they lost to Northeast 36-14 and Dublin 56-34) but have just one more ranked opponent remaining (Dodge County on Sept. 27).

3. Whitewater 28, Troup 10: Whitewater picked up its first victory of the season when it beat 13-point favorite Troup in the teams’ Region 2-3A opener. It also was the 100th career win for head coach Chad Frazier, in his fifth season at the school after stops at Heritage (Conyers), Villa Rica and Union Grove. Troup (1-2), which beat the Wildcats 56-7 last year, has a losing record after three games for the first time since 2020.

4. Greenbrier 43, Statesboro 14: Greenbrier, which went 1-19 over the past two seasons, is 2-1 under first-year coach Sean Tiernan after a 43-14 victory over Statesboro in the teams’ Region 1-5A opener. Greenbrier had lost 15 consecutive games against Statesboro and scored just six total points in the past four meetings. Statesboro now leads the series 15-2.

5. Early County 32, Schley County 6: Early County lost its first two games to Class 3A teams Westover and LaGrange by a combined score of 81-8 but beat five-point favorite Schley County of Class A Division II for its first win. Schley County went 34-6 over the past three seasons, reaching the finals in 2022 and semifinals in 2023, but is off to a 1-3 start. Schley County beat Early County twice last season.

Worth noting: Decatur defeated 10-point favorite Stephenson 32-20 in the first meeting in 27 years between these schools located 11 miles apart in DeKalb County. Class 5A Decatur is 3-0 for the first time since its 2021 team went 8-3. Stephenson, playing in Class 3A for the first time since 1997, is 2-2. … Gordon Lee defeated 14-point favorite Heritage of Ringgold 38-28 in the first matchup of these northwest Georgia schools in 15 years. It was the second consecutive victory by Class A Division I Gordon Lee against a team from Region 7-3A (the Trojans beat LaFayette on Aug. 23). ... Hillgrove defeated two-point favorite Marietta 24-21 for its first 3-0 start since 2019, the final year of Phil Ironside’s 14-season run as the school’s first head coach. Marietta, which beat the Hawks 17-7 last year, fell to 0-4 for the first time since 2011, not including forfeits. … Locust Grove beat 13-point favorite Eagle’s Landing Christian 28-14 in a matchup of previously winless teams in a Region 2-4A game. ELCA is 0-4 for the second straight year, and at 0-3 in the region is in jeopardy of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2011. … North Clayton beat four-point favorite Riverdale 28-20 for its second consecutive victory against its county rival after losing 10 of the previous 11 meetings. North Clayton, coming off a 6-4 season, is 2-2 and seeking its first .500-or-better season since 2011.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Chip Saye on facebook

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: 104.1 THE WAVE / FACEBOOK

Brunswick, Glynn, Effingham the favorites as region play begins in 1-5A
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Allen

Class A Div. 1 Blog: Week 3 Takeaways
Placeholder Image

Football rankings: Buford, Douglas County primed for their showdown
Placeholder Image

Class A Div. 1 Blog: Week 4 Primer; Thomasville, Toombs County take on top tier
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jamie Spaar

How the Georgia high school football top-10 teams fared in Week 41h ago
4 Questions with Toombs County head coach Buddy Martin1h ago
List: GHSA teams with longest active winning streaks in region games1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years
Georgia state trooper’s ‘deadly’ maneuver prompts excessive force lawsuit
Atlanta TikTok star Reesa Teesa is heading to TV with new show