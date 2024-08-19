Notable results from Week 1: John Milledge’s losing streak reaches 2; Gordon Central’s ends at 31

3. Seminole County 32, Schley County 14: Seminole County, which won a playoff game last year for the first time in 10 years, broke into the top 10 (A Division II) for the first time since 2014 with a victory over Schley County, a 29-point favorite. Schley, a Division II finalist in 2022 and semifinalist last year, had been ranked No. 5 but fell out of the top 10.

4. Four No. 1s lose: Four of the eight top-ranked teams coming into the season lost their openers. They were Class 6A Buford (to Milton), Class 4A Benedictine (to Rabun Gap), Class 3A Jefferson (to Marist) and Class A Division II Bowdon (to Fellowship Christian). Buford and Bowdon held on to their No. 1 rankings despite the losses. Benedictine and Jefferson fell to No. 5.

5. North Murray 22, Dalton 9: North Murray head coach Preston Poag recorded his first victory in three tries against alma mater Dalton, which was an 18-point favorite. It was the first win for a Murray County school (North Murray, Murray County) against the Catamounts since 2000, not including forfeited games. Dalton beat North Murray 35-14 last year.

Worth noting: Cass earned its way into the Class 4A top 10 with a 42-7 victory over then-No. 4 Callaway of Class 2A. It was Callaway’s most-lopsided loss at home since a 42-0 loss to Jackson in 2005, Pete Higgins’ first year as the Cavaliers’ head coach. … Chestatee broke an 11-game losing streak that was the third-longest in school history with a 27-21 victory at Franklin County in a game projected as a toss-up by Maxwell. Chestatee had not won a game on the road since Sept. 13, 2019. … Douglass defeated 20-point favorite LaGrange 18-3 in its first appearance in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic and moved up to No. 2 in Class 3A, its highest ranking since 1999. LaGrange had been No. 3 but fell to No. 10. … Druid Hills rallied after a third-quarter lightning delay and went on to a 21-6 victory over 24-point favorite Miller Grove. The last time these teams met, in 2021, Miller Grove won 72-12. The Red Devils will be playing a region schedule this year for the first time since 2020. … Fourth-year program Lake Oconee Academy, playing a varsity schedule this season for the first time, beat 17-point favorite Mount Paran Christian 16-0. The Titans have won 14 games in their short history, but this was just the fourth against a GHSA opponent.

