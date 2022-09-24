Not for the faint of heart: Bellville Pinewood Christian topples Macon Mt. de Sales

Bellville Pinewood Christian posted a narrow 46-45 win over Macon Mt. de Sales in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 23.
Bellville Pinewood Christian moved in front of Macon Mt. de Sales 14-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Patriots’ offense jumped in front for a 22-7 lead over the Cavaliers at halftime.
Macon Mt. de Sales responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 30-23.
The Patriots’ advantage was wide enough to weather the Cavaliers’ 22-16 margin in the final quarter.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com