North Cobb Christian edges top-ranked Savannah Christian for historic semifinals appearance

The Raiders pulled to within the game’s final margin with five minutes left, and the Eagles melted the clock their next possession and punted back with 1:30 remaining. With 30 seconds left, Eagles sophomore safety Brody Archie pulled in a game-clinching interception at the 50 yard line.

The Eagles won solely through the passing game, rushing for just minus-2 yards as a team. Quarterback Teddy Jarrard was 31 of 51 passing for 327 yards and three touchdowns to an interception. His leading receivers were D.J. Huggins (10 catches 119 yards, touchdown), Archie (5-119-1) and Carson Bruce (12-94-1). All four are sophomores.

“There’s not one senior on offense,” Jones said. “Seeing them learn the intangibles, with character, with love for their teammates, cheering each other on, just seeing that unfold is one of the greatest joys of being a coach.”

Coming in, the Eagles had been to the quarterfinals just once since their 2007 debut, and that was in 2018, in Class A.

Up next the Eagles travel to the No. 2 Prince Avenue Christian Wolverines (9-3), the tournament’s No. 5 seed and two-time defending champs of the defunct Class A Private. They’ve scored more than 60 points in their first two playoff wins, outscoring 21 seed Providence Christian and 4 seed and sixth-ranked Calvary Day 123-53.

“They’re unreal,” Jones said. “Just like Savannah Christian, they’ve got all the pieces. When you get to this point of the year, not a lot of teams have any weaknesses. It’s going to be tough.”

Sources: Georgia High School Football Historians Association, MaxPreps, GHSF Daily