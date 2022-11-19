No pain, no gain: Atlanta Carver overcomes Monroe Area

Atlanta Carver dumped Monroe Area 30-18 on November 18 in Georgia football action.
Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.
The Panthers registered a 12-3 advantage at halftime over the Purple Hurricanes.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Atlanta Carver and Monroe Area locked in an 18-18 stalemate.
Conditioning showed as the Panthers outscored the Purple Hurricanes 12-0 in the final quarter.
