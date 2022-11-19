ajc logo
X

No pain, no gain: Atlanta Carver overcomes Monroe Area

Sports
By Sports Bot
40 minutes ago

Atlanta Carver dumped Monroe Area 30-18 on November 18 in Georgia football action.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Panthers registered a 12-3 advantage at halftime over the Purple Hurricanes.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Atlanta Carver and Monroe Area locked in an 18-18 stalemate.

Conditioning showed as the Panthers outscored the Purple Hurricanes 12-0 in the final quarter.

In recent action on November 4, Atlanta Carver faced off against Ellenwood Cedar Grove and Monroe Area took on Hartwell Hart County on November 4 at Hartwell Hart County High School. Click here for a recap

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

High school football state playoff scoreboard6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The pros and cons of Dansby Swanson, stylish shortstop
6h ago

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs flirting with history
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves sign Tyler Matzek to two-year contract
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves sign Tyler Matzek to two-year contract
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks continue to clean up issues on both ends of the floor
6h ago
The Latest

Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal dances past Carrollton Central
40m ago
Fairburn Creekside blanks Dalton in shutout performance
40m ago
Storm warning: South Atlanta unleashes full fury on Blairsville Union County
40m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

High school football state playoff scoreboard
6h ago
Path cleared for Georgia to launch work requirements for Medicaid
11h ago
EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top