No mercy: Ringgold Heritage shuts down Chattanooga Prep in defensive masterpiece

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Ringgold Heritage bottled Chattanooga Prep 47-0 on September 23 in Tennessee football.
Ringgold Heritage drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Chattanooga Prep after the first quarter.
The Generals registered a 41-0 advantage at halftime over the Sentinels.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.
Conditioning showed as the Generals outscored the Sentinels 6-0 in the final quarter.
