No. 1 Irwin takes on No. 5 Clinch in crucial Region 2 matchup, highlighting weekend

Top-ranked Irwin County and No. 5 Clinch County play Friday for a key Region 2 game and if Clinch upends Irwin, it could make for a very interesting region race.

In the Region 2 standings, Irwin and Brooks are 2-0 while Clinch is 0-1 after a loss against Brooks County 42-12 last week.

This will be the 50th edition of the rivalry which dates to 1952 when Irwin won 42-6 and then won the next 10 contests between 1952 to 1977. There was a tie in 1980 and since then, Clinch won most of the meetings to narrow the series margin to 25-23-1. Irwin defeated Clinch 42-7 in 2021 and Clinch won 13-0 in 2020.