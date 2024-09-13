No. 1 Bowdon faces challenge in unranked Heard County

Top-ranked Bowdon (3-1) should be the favorite when it faces Heard County (2-1) at home Friday, but Heard’s high-scoring offense could have something to say about the outcome in the Division I vs. Division II matchup. According to the Maxwell ratings, Bowdon is a 31-13 favorite against Heard.
Heard County of Division I is outscoring opponents 137-43. Bowdon of Division II has relied on a balanced attack to outscore its opponents 184-87.
Bowdon quarterback Charles Maxell III is 40-of-66 passing for 653 yards and nine touchdowns and has 26 carries for 272 yards and four touchdowns. Receivers are led by junior Kaiden Prothro, who has 18 receptions for 330 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior Joshawia Davis has 46 carries for 352 yards and seven touchdowns.
Heard will have to rely on sophomore quarterback Ethan Tisdale, who is 30-of-44 passing for 473 yards and six touchdowns and has 36 carries for 327 yards and four touchdowns. Zaiden Moreland leads receivers with five catches for 115 yards and four touchdowns.
In another key game, Division II third-ranked Brooks County has beaten Class A Division I No. 6 Fitzgerald in each of the past three meetings (and six of the last eight ) in a series which dates to 1966, but Fitzgerald leads the series 13-9. Fitzgerald has won all but three of the first 14 games.
Brooks County defeated Fitzgerald 14-13 in 1977 for the team’s first victory in the series, then 18-13 in 1986 and 14-7 in 2008. Since 2012, Brooks County has beaten the Purple Hurricane in 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019.
It marks the first time the teams have met where both were ranked since the 2016 game, when Fitzgerald won 40-7 while ranked No. 2 and Brooks was ranked No. 6. Sophomore quarterback Junior Burrus leads the Trojans’ offense with George Lamons Jr. anchoring the receivers.
Class A Division II Top-10 schedule
1. (1) Bowdon (3-1) vs. Heard County (2-1)
2. (2) Irwin County (3-0) vs. Dooly County (0-3)
3. (3) Brooks County (2-1) vs. Class A Division I No. 6 Fitzgerald (1-1)
4. (4) Manchester (2-1) does not play.
5. (5) Clinch County (4-0) vs. Mitchell County (3-0)
6. (6) Greene County (3-1) vs. Laney (3-1)
7. (7) Seminole County (3-0) at Pelham (0-3)
8. (8) Trion (4-0) at LaFayette (0-3)
9. (9) Metter (1-1) vs. Savannah (0-3)
10. (NR) Lincoln County (3-0) vs. Elbert County (1-2)
