No. 1 Bowdon faces challenge in unranked Heard County

Top-ranked Bowdon (3-1) should be the favorite when it faces Heard County (2-1) at home Friday, but Heard’s high-scoring offense could have something to say about the outcome in the Division I vs. Division II matchup. According to the Maxwell ratings, Bowdon is a 31-13 favorite against Heard.

Heard County of Division I is outscoring opponents 137-43. Bowdon of Division II has relied on a balanced attack to outscore its opponents 184-87.

Bowdon quarterback Charles Maxell III is 40-of-66 passing for 653 yards and nine touchdowns and has 26 carries for 272 yards and four touchdowns. Receivers are led by junior Kaiden Prothro, who has 18 receptions for 330 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior Joshawia Davis has 46 carries for 352 yards and seven touchdowns.