No. 1 Bowdon continues its march, but injury puts game in perspective

Kimball’s condition seemed to be improving Tuesday.

When the game resumed, Bowdon quarterback Charles Maxell III finished 6-of-15 passing for 112 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 106 yards and a touchdown. Nathan Bhony and Joshawia Davis each had one touchdown run. Kaiden Prothro and Luke Windom caught Maxell’s touchdown passes for the Red Devils.

There were some big results in other games across the class in Week 3:

Shane Marshall had 16 carries for 183 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 2 Irwin County (3-0) past Schley County 60-35. Jason Jackson had 12 carries for 127 yards and two touchdowns, and quarterback Luke Snyder was 6-of-10 passing for 154 yards and three touchdowns – all to Jaylen Martin.

Greene County defeated Haralson County 25-3. Steve Miller had eight receptions for 50 yards and ran for a touchdown to lead the No. 6-ranked Tigers. Landon Garretson was 13-of-18 passing for 105 yards and a touchdown, and Travez Gibson and Doremus Alexander each had touchdown run.

Seminole County’s performance in a 38-13 victory against Sneads (Fla.) was led by Nei’ko Edwards, who had four carries for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Terry Daniels and Braelyn Williams each had one touchdown run. Quarterback Ellis Denham was 2-of-4 passing for 49 yards and a touchdown to Devin Gale.

Class A Division II Top 10 results

1. (1) Bowdon (2-1) def. Class A Division I No. 8 Bremen 37-17

2. (2) Irwin County (3-0) def. Schley County 60-35

3. (3) Brooks County (1-1) def. Class 2A No. 5 Cook 45-14

4. (4) Manchester (1-1) rested

5. (5) Clinch County (3-0) def. Miller County 33-22

6. (6) Greene County (3-0) def. Haralson County 25-3

7. (7) Seminole County (3-0) def. Sneads (FL) 38-13

8. (8) Trion (3-0) def. Temple 42-15

9. (10) Emanuel County Institute (2-0) rested

10. (9) Metter (1-1) lost to Swainsboro 34-17