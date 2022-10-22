Newnan Heritage outlasts Locust Grove Strong Rock Christian

Newnan Heritage stretched out and finally snapped Locust Grove Strong Rock Christian to earn a 30-12 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup.
The Hawks’ offense jumped in front for a 13-0 lead over the Patriots at the intermission.
Newnan Heritage jumped to a 30-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the first and fourth quarters.
