New power rankings format overloads top left quadrant of Class 3A bracket

In the top-left quadrant: Monroe will play No. 3 Jefferson; No. 4 Oconee County will play Westside-Augusta; No. 6 Westover will play Luella, and No. 5 Cherokee Bluff will play Monroe Area. Cherokee Bluff defeated Monroe Area 52-24 on Oct. 11.

If Jefferson and Oconee County win, they will meet in the second round for a rematch of the regular-season game which Oconee won 32-30 in triple-overtime.

In the bottom-left quadrant: No. 2-ranked Sandy Creek is the only top-10 team in the group and will host Adairsville in the opening round. If Sandy Creek wins its opening round matchup, it will face the LaGrange/Lumpkin County winner. At the top of the quadrant, North Hall will play Gilmer, and Long County will face Upson-Lee.

In the top-right quadrant: There’s one game between ranked teams in the first round -- No. 10 Cairo travels to No. 9 Douglass at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Top-ranked Peach County will host Chestatee, and if the Trojans win, they’ll play either West Laurens or Baldwin. Calhoun is ranked No. 7 in the class, and if it beats Spalding it will face the winner of the Douglass-Cairo game.

It is worth noting that if Peach County and Calhoun both advance to the quarterfinals, we will be greeted with a rematch of the controversial state championship game in 2017, which Calhoun won 10-6. The programs have not played since 2019, when Peach won 35-0 in the second round of the playoffs.

In the bottom-right quadrant -- No. 8 Stephenson is the only ranked program and will play at home against Whitewater in the opening round. The Jaguars advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class 4A bracket last season. In 2005, head coach Ron Gartrell led Stephenson to the semifinals, the team’s deepest playoff run in history.

Northwest Whitfield enters the playoffs with a road trip to Jenkins, and Southeast Bulloch travels to Heritage-Catoosa. Defending-champion Cedar Grove travels to Harlem. The Saints have advanced to the state championship game six times since 2016 and won five titles during that span, only losing to Sandy Creek on a controversial call in 2022. Cedar Grove’s worst playoff finish in that span? A quarterfinal exit in 2020.

Class 3A first-round schedule

Top-left

Monroe at No. 3 Jefferson

No. 4 Oconee County at Westside-Augusta

Luella at No. 6 Westover

Monroe Area at No. 5 Cherokee Bluff

Bottom-left

Gilmer at North Hall

Long County at Upson-Lee

LaGrange at Lumpkin County

Adairsville at No. 2 Sandy Creek

Top-right

Chestatee at No. 1 Peach County

West Laurens at Baldwin

No. 10 Cairo at No. 9 Douglass (5:30 p.m., Sat.,)

Spalding at No. 7 Calhoun

Bottom-right

Whitewater at No. 8 Stephenson

Northwest Whitfield at Jenkins

Southeast Bulloch at Heritage-Catoosa

Cedar Grove at Harlem