X

Nerve-racking affair ends with Fayetteville Starrs Mill on top of Savannah Islands

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Sports
By Sports Bot
15 minutes ago

Fayetteville Starrs Mill fans held their breath in an uneasy 3-1 victory over Savannah Islands in a Georgia high school baseball matchup.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

It’s simple for Hawks in Game 5 vs. Celtics - win or go home8h ago

Credit: Brandon Magnus/Atlanta United

Atlanta United 2, Chicago 1: Five things learned
11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves notes: Bryce Elder’s success, Collin McHugh’s imminent return and more

Credit: University of Georgia

Transfer from Virginia Commonwealth signs with Georgia basketball

Credit: University of Georgia

Transfer from Virginia Commonwealth signs with Georgia basketball

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Dylan Dodd helps lead Gwinnett to victory Saturday
The Latest

Credit: Curtis Compton

Full throttle: Perry establishes quick lead, cruises past Cairo
15m ago
Atlanta TV sports listings
9h ago
Sports Insider: NFL draft preview tackles ‘next big thing’ perceptions
Featured

Credit: TNS

Fulton DA’s Trump election probe: Where we are and what’s next
6h ago
Scented candles. A birthday bash. Here’s how staff spent airport funds
Gridlock Guy: What to do when your vehicle is stopped by breakdown or accident
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top