Milton holds steady, Buford climbs in national rankings after Week 5

33 minutes ago

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

10. (10) Milton

21. (25) Buford

26. (30) Carrollton

37. (37) North Gwinnett

49. (79) Lee County

50. (35) Douglas County

54. (48) Collins Hill

55. (50) Thomas County Central

66. (81) Grayson

74. (64) Marist

82. (92) Mill Creek

91. (100) North Cobb

97. (78) Coffee

USA Today

(Top 25)

4. (3) Milton

8. (8) Carrollton

20. (NR) Buford

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

3. (3) Milton

7. (9) Carrollton

13. (20) Buford

27. (11) Douglas County

36. (36) Thomas County Central

38. (38) Collins Hill

56. (54) Grayson

57. (58) North Gwinnett

60. (61) Hughes

62. (64) Camden County

65. (56) Gainesville

77. (79) Mill Creek

85. (95) Lee County

97. (97) Coffee

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

17. (21) Milton

23. (34) Carrollton

27. (NR) Lee County

33. (51) Buford

38. (48) Thomas County Central

44. (44) North Gwinnett

50. (52) Grayson

55. (49) Coffee

58. (54) Collins Hill

71. (43) Douglas County

74. (90) North Cobb

83. (89) Mill Creek

88. (NR) Camden County

89. (NR) Valdosta

High School Football America

(Top 100)

4. (4) Milton

11. (16) Carrollton

26. (26) Buford

33. (36) North Gwinnett

38. (40) Mill Creek

53. (55) Thomas County Central

65. (66) Collins Hill

66. (67) Grayson

69. (74) Coffee

82. (81) Douglas County

92. (76) Gainesville

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

6. (6) Milton

9. (9) Carrollton

23. (NR) Buford

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

3. (3) Milton

12. (12) Buford

21. (21) Carrollton

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

4. (4) Milton

6. (6) Carrollton

13. (15) Buford

