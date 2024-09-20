Milton holds steady, Buford climbs in national rankings after Week 5

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
10. (10) Milton
21. (25) Buford
26. (30) Carrollton
37. (37) North Gwinnett
49. (79) Lee County
50. (35) Douglas County
54. (48) Collins Hill
55. (50) Thomas County Central
66. (81) Grayson
74. (64) Marist
82. (92) Mill Creek
91. (100) North Cobb
97. (78) Coffee
(Top 25)
4. (3) Milton
8. (8) Carrollton
20. (NR) Buford
(Top 100)
3. (3) Milton
7. (9) Carrollton
13. (20) Buford
27. (11) Douglas County
36. (36) Thomas County Central
38. (38) Collins Hill
56. (54) Grayson
57. (58) North Gwinnett
60. (61) Hughes
62. (64) Camden County
65. (56) Gainesville
77. (79) Mill Creek
85. (95) Lee County
97. (97) Coffee
(Top 100)
17. (21) Milton
23. (34) Carrollton
27. (NR) Lee County
33. (51) Buford
38. (48) Thomas County Central
44. (44) North Gwinnett
50. (52) Grayson
55. (49) Coffee
58. (54) Collins Hill
71. (43) Douglas County
74. (90) North Cobb
83. (89) Mill Creek
88. (NR) Camden County
89. (NR) Valdosta
(Top 100)
4. (4) Milton
11. (16) Carrollton
26. (26) Buford
33. (36) North Gwinnett
38. (40) Mill Creek
53. (55) Thomas County Central
65. (66) Collins Hill
66. (67) Grayson
69. (74) Coffee
82. (81) Douglas County
92. (76) Gainesville
(Top 25)
6. (6) Milton
9. (9) Carrollton
23. (NR) Buford
(Top 25)
3. (3) Milton
12. (12) Buford
21. (21) Carrollton
(Top 25)
4. (4) Milton
6. (6) Carrollton
13. (15) Buford
