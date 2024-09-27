Milton, Carrollton, other top Georgia teams hold steady in national rankings

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
12. (10) Milton
20. (21) Buford
27. (26) Carrollton
41. (37) North Gwinnett
53. (55) Thomas County Central
55. (50) Douglas County
60. (49) Lee County
76. (91) North Cobb
86. (82) Mill Creek
90. (74) Marist
93. (54) Collins Hill
97. (66) Grayson
(Top 25)
4. (4) Milton
8. (8) Carrollton
19. (20) Buford
(Top 100)
3. (3) Milton
7. (7) Carrollton
13. (13) Buford
28. (27) Douglas County
36. (36) Thomas County Central
38. (38) Collins Hill
54. (56) Grayson
57. (57) North Gwinnett
61. (60) Hughes
63. (62) Camden County
66. (65) Gainesville
76. (77) Mill Creek
82. (85) Lee County
93. (97) Coffee
97. (NR) Valdosta
(Top 100)
16. (23) Carrollton
19. (17) Milton
20. (27) Lee County
30. (44) North Gwinnett
35. (38) Thomas County Central
37. (33) Buford
45. (74) North Cobb
49. (50) Grayson
59. (55) Coffee
67. (83) Mill Creek
68. (71) Douglas County
69. (58) Collins Hill
86. (NR) Hughes
87. (89) Valdosta
89. (88) Camden County
(Top 100)
4. (4) Milton
11. (16) Carrollton
26. (26) Buford
33. (33) North Gwinnett
38. (38) Mill Creek
53. (53) Thomas County Central
64. (65) Collins Hill
65. (66) Grayson
67. (69) Coffee
82. (82) Douglas County
92. (92) Gainesville
95. (NR) Lee County
(Top 25)
6. (6) Milton
9. (9) Carrollton
20. (23) Buford
(Top 25)
3. (3) Milton
12. (12) Buford
20. (21) Carrollton
(Top 25)
4. (4) Milton
6. (6) Carrollton
13. (13) Buford
