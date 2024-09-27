Breaking: Deadly Helene speeds toward metro Atlanta as tropical storm
High School Sports

Milton, Carrollton, other top Georgia teams hold steady in national rankings

Milton quarterback Luke Nickel (5) looks to pass with protection from Milton offensive lineman during the first half against Buford at Milton High School, Friday, August 16, 2024, in Milton, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Milton quarterback Luke Nickel (5) looks to pass with protection from Milton offensive lineman during the first half against Buford at Milton High School, Friday, August 16, 2024, in Milton, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

12. (10) Milton

20. (21) Buford

27. (26) Carrollton

41. (37) North Gwinnett

53. (55) Thomas County Central

55. (50) Douglas County

60. (49) Lee County

76. (91) North Cobb

86. (82) Mill Creek

90. (74) Marist

93. (54) Collins Hill

97. (66) Grayson

USA Today

(Top 25)

4. (4) Milton

8. (8) Carrollton

19. (20) Buford

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

3. (3) Milton

7. (7) Carrollton

13. (13) Buford

28. (27) Douglas County

36. (36) Thomas County Central

38. (38) Collins Hill

54. (56) Grayson

57. (57) North Gwinnett

61. (60) Hughes

63. (62) Camden County

66. (65) Gainesville

76. (77) Mill Creek

82. (85) Lee County

93. (97) Coffee

97. (NR) Valdosta

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

16. (23) Carrollton

19. (17) Milton

20. (27) Lee County

30. (44) North Gwinnett

35. (38) Thomas County Central

37. (33) Buford

45. (74) North Cobb

49. (50) Grayson

59. (55) Coffee

67. (83) Mill Creek

68. (71) Douglas County

69. (58) Collins Hill

86. (NR) Hughes

87. (89) Valdosta

89. (88) Camden County

High School Football America

(Top 100)

4. (4) Milton

11. (16) Carrollton

26. (26) Buford

33. (33) North Gwinnett

38. (38) Mill Creek

53. (53) Thomas County Central

64. (65) Collins Hill

65. (66) Grayson

67. (69) Coffee

82. (82) Douglas County

92. (92) Gainesville

95. (NR) Lee County

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

6. (6) Milton

9. (9) Carrollton

20. (23) Buford

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

3. (3) Milton

12. (12) Buford

20. (21) Carrollton

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

4. (4) Milton

6. (6) Carrollton

13. (13) Buford

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Chip Saye on facebook

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Stan Awtrey

List: Top-10 Georgia high school football teams that were unranked in preseason
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Favorites dominate as Regions 7, 8 kick off league play
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jim Blackburn for the AJC

Friday highlights: Carrollton wins in Alabama; Duluth scores 90
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jamie Spaar

List: Highest-scoring teams in each GHSA classification after Week 6
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jamie Spaar

The Leaderboard: Northwest Georgia trio atop yardage lists after Week 656m ago
List: 25 highest-rated running backs from South Georgia this century1h ago
Class A Div. 1 Blog: Week 7 primer; Region 1 completes pair of Wednesday games
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

LIVE UPDATES
Deadly Helene speeds toward metro Atlanta as tropical storm1h ago
Children’s Healthcare to move all Egleston patients to new hospital Sunday
Judge halts Sapelo Island zoning referendum in blow to Gullah Geechee residents