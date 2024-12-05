McIntosh, Cedartown, Mary Persons and Columbus take home trophies after first day of GHSA Game Day Cheer Championships

COLUMBUS -- McIntosh, Cedartown, Mary Persons and Columbus finished atop their respective classifications to secure titles during the first day of the GHSA Game Day Cheer championships at the Civic Center in Columbus.
Cedartown was the only program to repeat as champion, this season in Class 4A, after winning the 3A-4A title last year. The Lady Bulldogs scored 94.07 points to edge runner-up Central Carroll (92.17) and Walnut Grove (90.30). Cedartown scored 46.10 points in the crowd leading section and 47.70 in the band chant and fight song portion.
In Class 5A, McIntosh finished at the top with a 96.63-point performance to beat out runner-up South Effingham (93.90) and Lee County (92.37). The Lady Chiefs scored 48.73 points in the crowd leading section and 47.90 points in the band chant and fight song portion.
Mary Persons secured the Class 3A championship, finishing with 93.27 points to finish ahead of runner-up West Laurens (92.17) and Greater Atlanta Christian (89.50). The Lady Bulldogs scored 46.10 points in the crowd leading and 47.17 points in band chant and fight song. Mary Persons previously won the 3A-4A Game Day Cheer championship two seasons ago.
In Class 2A, host Columbus scored 93.80 points, beating out runner-up Hart County (89.83) and Sonoraville (89.43). The Lady Blue Jackets scored 46.10 points in crowd leading and 47.70 points in the band chant and fight song portion.
See the results for the top 3 in each class below.
Class 5A
1. McIntosh, 96.63; 2. South Effingham, 93.90; 3. Lee County, 92.37
Class 4A
1. Cedartown, 94.07; 2. Central-Carroll, 92.17; 3. Walnut Grove 90.30
Class 3A
1. Mary Persons, 93.27; 2. West Laurens, 92.17; 3. Greater Atlanta Christian, 89.50
Class 2A
1. Columbus, 93.80; 2. Hart County, 89.83; 3. Sonoraville, 89.43
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com