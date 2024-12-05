McIntosh, Cedartown, Mary Persons and Columbus take home trophies after first day of GHSA Game Day Cheer Championships

COLUMBUS -- McIntosh, Cedartown, Mary Persons and Columbus finished atop their respective classifications to secure titles during the first day of the GHSA Game Day Cheer championships at the Civic Center in Columbus.

Cedartown was the only program to repeat as champion, this season in Class 4A, after winning the 3A-4A title last year. The Lady Bulldogs scored 94.07 points to edge runner-up Central Carroll (92.17) and Walnut Grove (90.30). Cedartown scored 46.10 points in the crowd leading section and 47.70 in the band chant and fight song portion.

In Class 5A, McIntosh finished at the top with a 96.63-point performance to beat out runner-up South Effingham (93.90) and Lee County (92.37). The Lady Chiefs scored 48.73 points in the crowd leading section and 47.90 points in the band chant and fight song portion.