Mays-Stephenson to complete suspended game today

The suspended football game between Mays and Stephenson, the 14th Inner City Classic, will be completed on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Hallford Stadium.

Lightning in the area forced the game to be halted with six minutes left in the third quarter on Saturday night. Mays was leading 16-6 and had possession of the ball at the Stephenson 39 when players were taken off the field and the stands at Morrow High School were evacuated for the second time of the evening.

Halftime was extended an additional 25 minutes to outlast the lightning, and the game continued, but play was halted again when lightning returned to the area. Officials waited another half hour, but the forecast got worse with no sign of easing up for hours.