Georgia high school football program forfeits 3 victories for ineligible player

Mary Persons’ football team, a 2023 Class 3A quarterfinalist, must forfeit its three victories this season for use of an ineligible player, Mary Persons coach Brian Nelson confirmed Thursday morning.

The three forfeits make Mary Persons’ record 0-4 overall and 0-2 in Region 2-3A. The region is considered Class 3A’s deepest, with No. 1 Sandy Creek and No. 7 LaGrange remaining on Mary Persons’ schedule.

The GHSA declared the unidentified player ineligible for failing to move legally into the Mary Persons school district, a common reason for GHSA-assessed forfeits.