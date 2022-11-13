Marietta Walton rains down on Cumming South Forsyth

Marietta Walton turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 35-21 win over Cumming South Forsyth in a Georgia high school football matchup.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Marietta Walton and Cumming South Forsyth settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
The Raiders fought to a 14-7 intermission margin at the War Eagles’ expense.
Marietta Walton moved to a 35-21 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
In recent action on November 4, Marietta Walton faced off against Marietta Wheeler and Cumming South Forsyth took on Cumming West Forsyth on November 4 at Cumming South Forsyth High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
