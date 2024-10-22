Manchester reaps benefits from off week, moves to No. 1 in Class A Division II poll

The game-winner came when Clinch’s Aaron Bryant scored on a 4-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to provide a 13-point margin. Bryant, who was 22-of-51 passing for 369 yards and two touchdowns entering the game, has a team-leading 14 rushing touchdowns this season.

Manchester is alone atop the Region 7 standings at 2-0 and leads No. 8 Trion (8-1, 2-1), which Manchester defeated 34-7 on Sept. 28, No. 3 Bowdon (6-2, 1-1) and Greenville (3-4, 1-1).

All other active and ranked programs won key region games.

Despite the loss, Irwin and its Region 2 opponents expect to be a tough out in the playoffs, regardless of the seedings. The league includes No. 2 Brooks County (5-3, 3-0), which upended Lanier County 39-13 to take the top-spot. Then No. 5 Irwin County (7-1, 2-1) and No. 4 Clinch County (6-1 ,1-1) are leading Charlton County (4-3, 1-1).

In Region 3, No. 9 Metter (6-1, 5-0) and No. 10 Jenkins County (6-1, 5-0) are tied atop the standings after Metter defeated McIntosh County Academy 12-6 and Jenkins County beat Bryan County 34-0.

Similarly, Region 8′s standings are interesting after No. 6 Greene County (6-1, 1-0) defeated Washington-Wilkes to move to 1-0 in the league, behind No. 7 Lincoln County (6-1, 2-0, which beat Lake Oconee Academy 34-3 in Week 10.

Class A Division II Week 10 results

1. (2) Manchester (5-1) did not play.

2. (3) Brooks County (5-3) defeated Lanier County 39-13.

3. (4) Bowdon (6-2) did not play.

4. (5) Clinch County (6-1) defeated then-No. 1 Irwin County 34-28.

5. (1) Irwin County (7-1) lost to then-No. 5 Clinch County 34-28.

6. (6) Greene County (6-1) defeated Washington-Wilkes 28-21.

7. (7) Lincoln County (7-0) defeated Lake Oconee Academy 34-3.

8. (8) Trion (8-1) defeated Greenville 43-12.

9. (9) Metter (6-1) defeated McIntosh County Academy 12-6.

10. (10) Jenkins County (6-1) defeated Bryan County 34-0.