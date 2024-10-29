Manchester, Early County claim region titles in Class A Division II

Metter will travel to Bryan County (4-5, 3-4) next week with a chance chance to win the team’s 13th region title for a program. Metter has been playing football since 1925. Lee Shaw, Metter’s second-year coach, previously won league titles at Rabun County (5) and Flowery Branch (1).

Top-ranked Manchester (6-1, 3-0) defeated Mount Zion-Carroll 48-14 to win the Region 7 title in coach Demonta Prather’s first season. The Blue Devils led 14-7 after the first quarter and 36-7 at the half.

Last season, Manchester finished 5-1 in Region 6 play, but a 27-7 loss to Schley County cost the Blue Devils the region title. The team then lost 28-27 to Bowdon in the championship game 28-27.

Early County defeated Mitchell County 48-26 to win Region X. Early ran for seven touchdowns and more than 500 yards while having three players rush for more than 100 yards. Junior Devonis Lee had 15 carries for 141 yards and two touchdowns; junior Evan Grist had 11 carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns, and senior Charles Williams had 14 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown. Freshman Kaden Kendrix and sophomore Kobe Lingo each had one touchdown run.

Notable region standings – No. 2 Brooks County is 4-0 in Region 2 play and will face No. 5 Irwin County (3-1) Friday. ... Unranked Telfair County leads the Region 4 standings at 4-0 ahead of Wilcox County (3-1), Hawkinsville (3-2) and Wheeler County (3-2). Telfair will play Treutlen (2-2) Friday. ... Unranked Johnson County (3-0) stands at the top of the Region 5 standings and leads Wilkinson County (3-1), Hancock Central (2-2) and Glascock County (1-2). ... Unranked Schley County (5-1) has played 10 games and awaits Region 6 results from the Taylor County (4-1) vs. Macon County (4-1) game this week before a champion can be crowned. ... In Region 8 play, No. 6 Lincoln County (3-0) and No. 7 Greene County (2-0) are undefeated and will play Friday.

Class A Division II top-10 results

1. (1) Manchester (6-1, 3-0) defeated Mount Zion-Carroll 48-14 to win the Region 7 title.

2. (2) Brooks County (6-3, 4-0) defeated Charlton County 49-8 in a Region 2 game.

3. (3) Bowdon (7-2, 2-1) defeated Greenville 58-7 in a Region 7 game.

4. (4) Clinch County (7-1, 2-1) defeated Turner County 52-43 in a Region 2 game.

5. (5) Irwin County (8-1, 3-1) defeated Lanier County 41-14 in a Region 2 game.

6. (7) Lincoln County (8-0, 3-0) defeated Warren County 42-0 in a Region 8 game.

7. (6) Greene County (7-1, 2-0) defeated Lake Oconee Academy 33-10 in a Region 8 game.

8. (8) Trion (8-1, 2-1) did not play.

9. (9) Metter (7-1, 6-0) defeated No. 10 Jenkins County 20-9 in a Region 3 game.

10. (10) Jenkins County (6-2, 5-1) lost to No. 9 Metter 20-9 in a Region 3 game.