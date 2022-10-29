Macon Georgia Tattnall Square shrugs off deficit to defeat Macon First Presbyterian Day

Macon Georgia Tattnall Square fought back from a slow start and rolled to 42-28 win over Macon First Presbyterian Day in Georgia high school football action on October 28.
Macon First Presbyterian Day started on steady ground by forging a 28-21 lead over Macon Georgia Tattnall Square at the end of the first quarter.
Macon Georgia Tattnall Square broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 42-28 lead over Macon First Presbyterian Day.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.
