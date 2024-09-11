Breaking: LIVE: Trump, Harris meet for first time in presidential debate
Loganville football coach Cathcart steps down

27 minutes ago

Loganville coach Gene Cathcart announced his resignation Wednesday, citing health reasons.

“Tough decision as all get out, but I think for me and my family it was the right one,’’ Cathcart told the AJC.

The Walton Tribune was the first to report the news.

Cathcart said that long-time assistant Stephen Smith will serve as the interim coach.

Cathcart was Loganville’s coach for less than two seasons. His 2023 team was 5-6. Loganville is 0-4 this season.

While at Jefferson for five seasons, Cathcart coached Georgia All-America safety Malaki Starks. His Jefferson teams were 49-11 from 2017 to 2021.

Cathcart’s career record is 156-53. He won a state title at Greenwood, S.C., in 2012.

