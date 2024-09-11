Loganville football coach Cathcart steps down

Loganville coach Gene Cathcart announced his resignation Wednesday, citing health reasons.
“Tough decision as all get out, but I think for me and my family it was the right one,’’ Cathcart told the AJC.
The Walton Tribune was the first to report the news.
Cathcart said that long-time assistant Stephen Smith will serve as the interim coach.
Cathcart was Loganville’s coach for less than two seasons. His 2023 team was 5-6. Loganville is 0-4 this season.
While at Jefferson for five seasons, Cathcart coached Georgia All-America safety Malaki Starks. His Jefferson teams were 49-11 from 2017 to 2021.
Cathcart’s career record is 156-53. He won a state title at Greenwood, S.C., in 2012.
