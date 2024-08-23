High School Sports

List: Private schools’ odds of receiving No. 1 or top-eight playoff seeds

Fellowship Christian Paladins helmets rest on the field at Barron Stadium in Rome on Aug. 19, 2022 during the 31st annual Corky Kell Classic. (Adam Krohn/for the AJC)

Credit: Adam Krohn

Credit: Adam Krohn

Fellowship Christian Paladins helmets rest on the field at Barron Stadium in Rome on Aug. 19, 2022 during the 31st annual Corky Kell Classic. (Adam Krohn/for the AJC)
52 minutes ago

The 25 private schools playing region schedules in classes 3A to A will play in a separate state-playoff bracket this season. According to the Maxwell Ratings, here are each team’s chances of getting the No. 1 seed alongside of getting a top-eight seed. A team’s region and schedule will significantly alter its chances of each. Winning a region will guarantee a top-eight seed. Maxwell’s playoff projections and pairings in all classifications is available to subscribers on ajc.com.

34.5% / 73.1% - Fellowship Christian

20.1% / 93.0% - Prince Avenue Christian

14.2% / 98.4% - Calvary Day

11.9% / 55.8% - Wesleyan

10.4% / 81.0% - Savannah Christian

04.2% / 21.5% - Mount Vernon

01.4% / 44.8% - Athens Academy

01.2% / 60.3% - Holy Innocents’

00.6% / 26.1% - Lovett

00.6% / 46.1% - Whitefield Academy

00.4% / 21.2% - Hebron Christian

00.2% / 18.0% - North Cobb Christian

00.1% / 60.4% - Greater Atlanta Christian

00.1% / 33.7% - Darlington

00.0% / 12.9% - Trinity Christian

00.0% / 13.6% - Aquinas

00.0% / 30.5% - Christian Heritage

00.0% / 1.2% - St. Francis

00.0% / 1.2% - Mount Pisgah Christian

00.0% / 4.0% - Savannah Country Day

00.0% / 1.4% - Mount Paran Christian

00.0% / 1.3% - Providence Christian

00.0% / 0.4% - Landmark Christian

00.0% / 0.0% - King’s Ridge Christian

00.0% / 0.0% - Walker

