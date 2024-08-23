List: Private schools’ odds of receiving No. 1 or top-eight playoff seeds

The 25 private schools playing region schedules in classes 3A to A will play in a separate state-playoff bracket this season. According to the Maxwell Ratings, here are each team’s chances of getting the No. 1 seed alongside of getting a top-eight seed. A team’s region and schedule will significantly alter its chances of each. Winning a region will guarantee a top-eight seed. Maxwell’s playoff projections and pairings in all classifications is available to subscribers on ajc.com.
34.5% / 73.1% - Fellowship Christian
20.1% / 93.0% - Prince Avenue Christian
14.2% / 98.4% - Calvary Day
11.9% / 55.8% - Wesleyan
10.4% / 81.0% - Savannah Christian
04.2% / 21.5% - Mount Vernon
01.4% / 44.8% - Athens Academy
01.2% / 60.3% - Holy Innocents’
00.6% / 26.1% - Lovett
00.6% / 46.1% - Whitefield Academy
00.4% / 21.2% - Hebron Christian
00.2% / 18.0% - North Cobb Christian
00.1% / 60.4% - Greater Atlanta Christian
00.1% / 33.7% - Darlington
00.0% / 12.9% - Trinity Christian
00.0% / 13.6% - Aquinas
00.0% / 30.5% - Christian Heritage
00.0% / 1.2% - St. Francis
00.0% / 1.2% - Mount Pisgah Christian
00.0% / 4.0% - Savannah Country Day
00.0% / 1.4% - Mount Paran Christian
00.0% / 1.3% - Providence Christian
00.0% / 0.4% - Landmark Christian
00.0% / 0.0% - King’s Ridge Christian
00.0% / 0.0% - Walker
