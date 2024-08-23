List: Private schools’ odds of receiving No. 1 or top-eight playoff seeds

The 25 private schools playing region schedules in classes 3A to A will play in a separate state-playoff bracket this season. According to the Maxwell Ratings, here are each team’s chances of getting the No. 1 seed alongside of getting a top-eight seed. A team’s region and schedule will significantly alter its chances of each. Winning a region will guarantee a top-eight seed. Maxwell’s playoff projections and pairings in all classifications is available to subscribers on ajc.com.

34.5% / 73.1% - Fellowship Christian

20.1% / 93.0% - Prince Avenue Christian