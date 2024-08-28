Breaking: Man shot to death outside NW Atlanta barber shop, police say
List: Most consecutive weeks holding No. 1 spot in GHSA rankings

ELCA team members (left) and Fellowship team members participate in the coin toss before their Class A-Private state championship game Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

ELCA team members (left) and Fellowship team members participate in the coin toss before their Class A-Private state championship game Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
Eagle’s Landing Christian holds the state record for consecutive rankings weeks at No. 1 with 48, a run that went from 2015 until 2019. Prince Avenue’s streak of 30 weeks, which ended this week, ranks No. 6 all-time.

48 - ELCA (2015-19)

38 - Cartersville (2015-17)

32 - Buford (2012-15)

32 - Parkview (2000-03)

31 - Buford (2007-09)

30 - Prince Avenue (2022-24)

29 - Americus (1974-76)

28 - Rome (2016-18)

28 - Valdosta (1968-70)

27 - Sandy Creek (2012-13)

26 - Lincoln County (1989-90)

26 - Southeast Bulloch (1972-73)

25 - Washington County (1996-97)

24 - Northside-W.R. (2006-07)

24 - ELCA (2012-13)

23 - Valdosta (1986-87)

23 - Mount de Sales (1970-71)

23 - Lincolnton (1962-64)

22 - LaGrange (2001-02)

21 - Buford (2021-22)

21 - Valdosta (1984-85)

20 - Benedictine (2016-17)

