List: Most consecutive weeks holding No. 1 spot in GHSA rankings

Eagle’s Landing Christian holds the state record for consecutive rankings weeks at No. 1 with 48, a run that went from 2015 until 2019. Prince Avenue’s streak of 30 weeks, which ended this week, ranks No. 6 all-time.
48 - ELCA (2015-19)
38 - Cartersville (2015-17)
32 - Buford (2012-15)
32 - Parkview (2000-03)
31 - Buford (2007-09)
30 - Prince Avenue (2022-24)
29 - Americus (1974-76)
28 - Rome (2016-18)
28 - Valdosta (1968-70)
27 - Sandy Creek (2012-13)
26 - Lincoln County (1989-90)
26 - Southeast Bulloch (1972-73)
25 - Washington County (1996-97)
24 - Northside-W.R. (2006-07)
24 - ELCA (2012-13)
23 - Valdosta (1986-87)
23 - Mount de Sales (1970-71)
23 - Lincolnton (1962-64)
22 - LaGrange (2001-02)
21 - Buford (2021-22)
21 - Valdosta (1984-85)
20 - Benedictine (2016-17)
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author