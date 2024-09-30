List: Longest winning streaks in GHSA series being played this season

Upson-Lee broke a 10-game losing streak against Mary Persons last week. That’s a huge win for the Knights, although not the longest series streak ended this season and not nearly the longest series streak that was active. Ending the longest series losing streaks this year were Greenbrier (15 games vs. Statesboro) and Lee County (12 games vs. Colquitt County). Here are the 34 GHSA teams that have winning streaks of 15 games or longer in series that are being played this season.

30 - Brookwood d. Berkmar

30 - Lincoln Co. d. McCormick (S.C.)