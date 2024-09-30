List: Longest winning streaks in GHSA series being played this season

Upson-Lee broke a 10-game losing streak against Mary Persons last week. That’s a huge win for the Knights, although not the longest series streak ended this season and not nearly the longest series streak that was active. Ending the longest series losing streaks this year were Greenbrier (15 games vs. Statesboro) and Lee County (12 games vs. Colquitt County). Here are the 34 GHSA teams that have winning streaks of 15 games or longer in series that are being played this season.
30 - Brookwood d. Berkmar
30 - Lincoln Co. d. McCormick (S.C.)
29 - Taylor Co. d. Central (Talbotton)
26 - Clinch Co. d. Lanier Co.
24 - North Gwinnett d. Duluth
23 - Norcross d. Meadowcreek
23 - McEachern d. Pebblebrook
23 - Burke Co. d. Glenn Hills
22 - Brookwood d. Shiloh
22 - Fitzgerald d. Berrien
21 - Parkview d. Berkmar
21 - Shaw d. Jordan
20 - Metter d. Portal
20 - Thomas Co. Central d. Monroe
20 - Shaw d. Kendrick
19 - Commerce d. Banks Co.
19 - Carver (Columbus) d. Jordan
19 - Marist d. North Springs
18 - Thomson d. Glenn Hills
18 - McEachern d. Osborne
17 - McEachern d. Paulding Co.
17 - Norcross d. Duluth
17 - Washington-Wilkes d. Oglethorpe Co.
17 - Lovejoy d. Morrow
17 - Marion Co. d. Central (Talbotton)
16 - Calhoun d. Adairsville
16 - Carver (Columbus) d. Hardaway
16 - Thomson d. Laney
16 - Brookwood d. Meadowcreek
15 - North Hall d. East Hall
15 - Clinch Co. d. Bacon Co.
15 - Jonesboro d. Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
15 - Harrison d. Osborne
15 - Pebblebrook d. Osborne
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author